Turkey's quince gets geographical indication

  • June 25 2020 09:45:00

SAKARYA
After a three-year wait, Turkey's quince has earned a geographical indication, a type of intellectual property right which identifies a good as belonging to a territory.

The yellow fruit that is often mistaken for a pear grows in Turkey's Sakarya province and is exported to many European countries.

Murat Kaya, the mayor of Geyve district of the province, said they will now apply for the European Union geographical indication so that the fruit can reach their markets more easily.

"From now on, our farmers will be able to sell this product as a geographically marked product in grocery stores and large markets,” said Kaya.

Turkish products Antep baklava, Aydın fig and Malatya apricot are also registered in the EU.

