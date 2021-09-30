Turkey’s perspective is ‘African solutions to Africa’s problems’: FM

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu emphasized that Turkey’s approach to Africa is based on the principle of “African solutions to Africa’s problems” and said that the third Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit will be held on Dec. 17-18.



Çavuşoğlu held a joint press conference with African Union Commission President Musa Faki Muhammed on Sept. 30.



Pointing to coups in Guinea and Mali, Çavuşoğlu also underlined that Turkey is against any kind of coup.



“We want both countries to return to civil democracy as soon as possible. We have said that we, as Turkey, will give the necessary support in this direction,” Çavuşoğlu said



Drawing attention to the problems between Ethiopia and Sudan, the developments in Somalia, and the threat of terrorism in the Sahel region, Çavuşoğlu said, “We are giving our best support for the solution of all these issues and for African countries to be successful in their fight against terrorism. Especially on mediation and the political resolution of some of the problems we mentioned. We will coordinate our efforts with the African Union.”



Stating that the Turkic Council agrees to support the African Union with vaccines, Çavuşoğlu said, “Today we evaluated what we can do about vaccine production in Africa.”



He also stated that Turkey provided support by mediating in the efforts of African countries and Rwanda to make joint production in Africa with BioNTech, the Germany-based company that developed an mRNA vaccine with Pfizer.



Election results in Germany



Asked about the election results in Germany, Çavuşoğlu said, “Good luck to Germany and Europe.”



Stating that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also has very close cooperation and dialogue with Chancellor Angela Merkel, Çavuşoğlu said, “He will be delighted to host Ms. Merkel in our country once again in the coming days.”



Çavuşoğlu stated that although there are differences of opinion between the two countries on some issues, in general, Germany is a more prudent and honest mediator on various issues.