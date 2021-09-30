Turkey’s perspective is ‘African solutions to Africa’s problems’: FM

  • September 30 2021 15:22:35

Turkey’s perspective is ‘African solutions to Africa’s problems’: FM

ANKARA
Turkey’s perspective is ‘African solutions to Africa’s problems’: FM

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu emphasized that Turkey’s approach to Africa is based on the principle of “African solutions to Africa’s problems” and said that the third Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit will be held on Dec. 17-18.

Çavuşoğlu held a joint press conference with African Union Commission President Musa Faki Muhammed on Sept. 30.

Pointing to coups in Guinea and Mali, Çavuşoğlu also underlined that Turkey is against any kind of coup.

“We want both countries to return to civil democracy as soon as possible. We have said that we, as Turkey, will give the necessary support in this direction,” Çavuşoğlu said

Drawing attention to the problems between Ethiopia and Sudan, the developments in Somalia, and the threat of terrorism in the Sahel region, Çavuşoğlu said, “We are giving our best support for the solution of all these issues and for African countries to be successful in their fight against terrorism. Especially on mediation and the political resolution of some of the problems we mentioned. We will coordinate our efforts with the African Union.”

Stating that the Turkic Council agrees to support the African Union with vaccines, Çavuşoğlu said, “Today we evaluated what we can do about vaccine production in Africa.”

He also stated that Turkey provided support by mediating in the efforts of African countries and Rwanda to make joint production in Africa with BioNTech, the Germany-based company that developed an mRNA vaccine with Pfizer.

Election results in Germany

Asked about the election results in Germany, Çavuşoğlu said, “Good luck to Germany and Europe.”

Stating that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also has very close cooperation and dialogue with Chancellor Angela Merkel, Çavuşoğlu said, “He will be delighted to host Ms. Merkel in our country once again in the coming days.”

Çavuşoğlu stated that although there are differences of opinion between the two countries on some issues, in general, Germany is a more prudent and honest mediator on various issues.

Diplomacy,

TURKEY Turkey’s perspective is ‘African solutions to Africa’s problems’: FM

Turkey’s perspective is ‘African solutions to Africa’s problems’: FM
MOST POPULAR

  1. New rules imposed for kvetched-taxi drivers

    New rules imposed for kvetched-taxi drivers

  2. President Erdoğan defends Turkey's right to strengthen its defense

    President Erdoğan defends Turkey's right to strengthen its defense

  3. Land prices skyrocket in Turkey’s northwest after Bill Gates rumors

    Land prices skyrocket in Turkey’s northwest after Bill Gates rumors

  4. Erdoğan, Putin discuss warplanes, submarine cooperation

    Erdoğan, Putin discuss warplanes, submarine cooperation

  5. Turkey praises Germany’s contribution to betterment of Turkish-EU relations

    Turkey praises Germany’s contribution to betterment of Turkish-EU relations
Recommended
Erdoğan, Putin discuss warplanes, submarine cooperation

Erdoğan, Putin discuss warplanes, submarine cooperation
President Erdoğan defends Turkeys right to strengthen its defense

President Erdoğan defends Turkey's right to strengthen its defense
Turkish ambassador in Kabul meets Taliban’s acting deputy premier

Turkish ambassador in Kabul meets Taliban’s acting deputy premier
Turkey praises Germany’s contribution to betterment of Turkish-EU relations

Turkey praises Germany’s contribution to betterment of Turkish-EU relations
Turkish-Russian cooperation essential for peace in Syria: Erdoğan

Turkish-Russian cooperation essential for peace in Syria: Erdoğan
Top diplomat discusses regional issues with Omani counterpart

Top diplomat discusses regional issues with Omani counterpart
WORLD Judge suspends Britney Spears’ father from conservatorship

Judge suspends Britney Spears’ father from conservatorship

Britney Spears has been freed from her father. And she could be freed entirely from court control within weeks.

ECONOMY Turkeys energy import bill up 104% in August 2021

Turkey's energy import bill up 104% in August 2021

Turkey's energy import bill increased by 104% to $4.36 billion in August this year compared to the same month last year, according to data released by the TÜİK on Sept. 30.
SPORTS Injury-hit Beşiktaş to play Ajax in Champions League

Injury-hit Beşiktaş to play Ajax in Champions League

A depleted Beşiktaş squad will be in Amsterdam on Sept. 28 when the Turkish champion plays Ajax in a Champions League Group C match.