Turkey's gas imports up 79.4 pct in April 2021

  • June 28 2021 16:22:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Natural gas imports increased to around 4.72 billion cubic meters (bcm) from approximately 2.63 bcm for the same month of 2020, Turkey's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA) said in its monthly natural gas market report.

In April 2021, the country imported 4.14 bcm of natural gas via pipelines, while 578 million cubic meters (mcm) was purchased as LNG, EMRA's data showed. This marked an increase in pipeline gas imports of 199 percent while LNG imports fell by 53.6 percent.

Russia was Turkey's top gas import destination, supplying 2.50 bcm of natural gas while Iran and Azerbaijan followed with 867 mcm and 771 mcm, respectively.

Turkey's gas imports from Russia and Iran grew by 433 percent and 100 percent in April, respectively, while imports from Azerbaijan rose by 16 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

Turkey's total gas consumption also increased by 51.9 percent to approximately 4.90 bcm, from around 3.22 bcm in April 2020.

Household consumption increased by 12 percent to 1.92 bcm, while the use of gas in power plants increased by 273 percent to 911 mcm during the same period.

Consumption growth in natural gas power plants, which generated more electricity due to drought and lower hydro capacity over the last few months, continues to boost imports.

The huge increase in gas consumption and imports in April this year compared to April last year reflects the slowdown after the first coronavirus case was reported in Turkey in March last year when the country announced a country-wide lockdown which slowed down economic activity.

The natural gas volume in storage in April 2021 increased by 42.7 percent to around 2.03 bcm compared to about 1.42 bcm in April 2020.

