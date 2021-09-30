Turkey's foreign trade gap narrows 32% in August

ANKARA

Turkey's foreign trade gap in August shrank 32.4% year-on-year, the country's statistical authority announced on Sept. 30.

The figure reached $4.3 billion last month, down from a $6.3-billion deficit in August 2020, according to TÜİK.

Turkish exports jumped 52% on a yearly basis to hit $18.9 billion, as imports amounted to $23.2 billion, a rise of 23.6%.

The exports-to-imports coverage ratio advanced to 81.6% this August, up from 66.4% in the corresponding month of last year.



