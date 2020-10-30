Turkey's exports climb 4.8% in September

  • October 30 2020 10:48:55

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish exports increased 4.8% on an annual basis in September, according to the nation's statistical authority on Oct. 30. 

The figure hit $16 billion, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said in a statement on Friday.

Turkey's imports amounted to $20.8 billion last month, a year-on-year rise of 23%.

As imports increased at faster pace than exports, the country's foreign trade deficit was up at $4.8 billion during the same period.

According to preliminary data from the Trade Ministry on Oct. 2, Turkey saw an all-time high September export figure this year with $16.13 billion.

