Turkey's annual inflation to rise in September: Survey

ANKARA

Turkey's annual inflation rate is forecast to rise to 12.20% in September, said a panel of economists on Oct. 2.

The 14 economists polled by Anadolu Agency predicted a rise from August's yearly rate of 11.77%.

The consumer price index survey ranged between 0.94% at its lowest and 2.10% at its highest – an average 1.38% monthly increase.

Year-end inflation is predicted at 11.86%, in an average taken from estimates ranging between 10.90% and 13.40%.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) is due to release the official inflation figures next Monday, Oct. 5.

In August, consumer prices in Turkey rose 11.77% year-on-year, a slight rise of 0.01 percentage points compared to July, according to TÜİK.