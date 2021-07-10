Turkey will not remain silent on Israel's atrocities: Erdoğan

ISTANBUL

It will not be possible to establish lasting peace and stability in the region as long as Israel's policies continue, the Turkish president said on July 10, noting that Turkey did not and will not remain silent against the Israeli oppression against the Palestinians.

During a closed-door meeting at the Vahdettin Pavilion in Istanbul, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas discussed regional developments and steps to strengthen bilateral ties, Turkey's Communications Directorate said.

Peace and stability in the region will not be possible as long as the Israeli occupation continues, Erdoğan stressed, saying Turkey did not and will not remain silent about Israel's atrocities in Palestine.

He also voiced contentment over the positive course of bilateral relations with Palestine.

Erdoğan and Abbas had a one-on-one meeting that lasted for an hour and 15 minutes, followed by another meeting also attended by delegations for over an hour.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, Presidential spokesperson İbrahim Kalın, and head of National Intelligence Organization Hakan Fidan were present during the meeting.