Turkey will not remain silent on Israel's atrocities: Erdoğan

  • July 10 2021 16:01:00

Turkey will not remain silent on Israel's atrocities: Erdoğan

ISTANBUL
Turkey will not remain silent on Israels atrocities: Erdoğan

It will not be possible to establish lasting peace and stability in the region as long as Israel's policies continue, the Turkish president said on July 10, noting that Turkey did not and will not remain silent against the Israeli oppression against the Palestinians.

During a closed-door meeting at the Vahdettin Pavilion in Istanbul, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas discussed regional developments and steps to strengthen bilateral ties, Turkey's Communications Directorate said.

Peace and stability in the region will not be possible as long as the Israeli occupation continues, Erdoğan stressed, saying Turkey did not and will not remain silent about Israel's atrocities in Palestine.

He also voiced contentment over the positive course of bilateral relations with Palestine.

Erdoğan and Abbas had a one-on-one meeting that lasted for an hour and 15 minutes, followed by another meeting also attended by delegations for over an hour.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, Presidential spokesperson İbrahim Kalın, and head of National Intelligence Organization Hakan Fidan were present during the meeting.

Diplomacy,

ARTS & LIFE Unopened Legend of Zelda game from 1987 sells for $870,000

Unopened Legend of Zelda game from 1987 sells for $870,000
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey's happiest city aims for 1 mln visitors this year

    Turkey's happiest city aims for 1 mln visitors this year

  2. Visitors captivated by multiple floors, rooms in Turkey’s ancient Zag Caves

    Visitors captivated by multiple floors, rooms in Turkey’s ancient Zag Caves

  3. Excavations start in ancient city of Magnesia

    Excavations start in ancient city of Magnesia

  4. CoronaVac vaccine 83.5 percent effective: Turkish study

    CoronaVac vaccine 83.5 percent effective: Turkish study

  5. Family tours Turkey in caravan

    Family tours Turkey in caravan
Recommended
Turkey hails UN extension of Syria cross-border aid

Turkey hails UN extension of Syria cross-border aid
Ankara decries EU Parliament resolution on Turkeys opposition parties

Ankara decries EU Parliament resolution on Turkey's opposition parties
Parliament ratifies 4th judicial reform package, animal protection law

Parliament ratifies 4th judicial reform package, animal protection law
Turkish company applies to explore for oil in E Med

Turkish company applies to explore for oil in E Med
Russia, Iran, Turkey to continue cooperation against ISIL in Syria

Russia, Iran, Turkey to continue cooperation against ISIL in Syria
Turkey’s vice president visits Northern Cyprus

Turkey’s vice president visits Northern Cyprus
WORLD 17 Colombian ex-soldiers thought involved in Haiti assassination: Police

17 Colombian ex-soldiers thought involved in Haiti assassination: Police

Seventeen Colombian ex-soldiers are thought to have been involved in the assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moise, Colombia’s police director said on July 9. 
ECONOMY Algerian LNG vessel arrives in Turkey

Algerian LNG vessel arrives in Turkey

Algerian energy company Hyproc Shipping's LNG carrier, Lalla Fatma N'Soumer, reached Turkey on July 9, according to ship-tracking data.

SPORTS Turkish driver wins debut race at Euroformula

Turkish driver wins debut race at Euroformula

Turkish driver Cem Bölükbaşı won his very first race on July 10 at Round 4 of the Euroformula Open Championship in Hungary.