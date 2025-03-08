Palestinian displacement 'absolutely unacceptable': Fidan

JEDDAH

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized Friday that plans to displace Palestinians and seize their lands are "absolutely unacceptable."

"Those who seek the displacement of Palestinians and the takeover of Gaza must remember this: the reason we are at this point today is Israel's occupation of Palestinian lands," Fidan said at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Extraordinary Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting in Saudi Arabia.

"We must thwart the calls of Israeli extremists who seek the annexation of the West Bank. Similarly, we cannot allow Israel to alter the historical and political status quo of Al-Haram Al-Sharif. As Türkiye, we support the plan adopted in Cairo," he added, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

Fidan also highlighted that Muslims face numerous injustices and that Palestinians continue to suffer immensely.

"History will judge us by our actions. We must act in unity to provide greater support to our Palestinian brothers and sisters," said Fidan.

He stressed that first and foremost, "there is no alternative to preserving Palestine's Palestinian and Muslim identity."

The minister underlined the necessity of sending a firm global message that the Gaza Strip is Palestinian land and will remain so.

He also pointed out that recent developments are historically significant for Syria’s future, noting that Syrians now have the opportunity to determine their destiny.

Fidan stressed that ensuring stability and security remains a priority based on full central government control and territorial integrity. He added that collective efforts are necessary for Syria to regain its rightful place on the regional and international stage.

He also expressed satisfaction with the decision to readmit Syria as a member to the OIC.

Fidan headed to Jeddah to attend the meeting of the OIC as the bloc's members decided to convene to discuss Israeli aggression against Palestinians and proposals to expel them from their land.

On the sidelines of the summit, Fidan's first notable engagement was with his Egyptian and Kazakh counterparts, Badr Abdelatty and Murat Nurtleu, respectively, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The Turkish minister also met Mohammed Mustafa, the Palestinian prime minister and foreign minister.

Additionally, Fidan met Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Pakistan.

The extraordinary session was convened in response to the intensifying Israeli military operation in Palestinian territories, with OIC members coming together to explore ways to address the crisis and formulate a unified response.