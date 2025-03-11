Polish prime minister set to visit Türkiye

ANKARA

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is set to embark on an official visit to Ankara on March 12 at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Türkiye’s communication director has said.

Discussions at the Presidential Complex will center on fortifying bilateral ties, with an emphasis on strategic avenues for deepening cooperation, Fahrettin Altun said in a written statement.

“The talks will encompass an assessment of Türkiye-EU relations in light of Poland’s presidency of the Council of the European Union, alongside a comprehensive exchange of views on pressing regional and global issues, including the war in Ukraine and transatlantic relations.

“Having marked the 600th anniversary of Türkiye-Poland diplomatic relations, we firmly believe that Prime Minister Tusk’s visit will serve as an impetus for further strengthening and deepening our longstanding partnership,” the statement said.

When announcing his visit last week, Tusk underscored concerns over regional security, revealing that his government began exploring “non-standard formats” to bolster Poland’s defense posture, with Türkiye identified as a pivotal partner in these efforts.

“All indications suggest that Türkiye is ready for this,” he stated, adding that talks in Ankara would focus on avenues for Türkiye to expand its engagement in Europe’s security architecture.

His visit will come amid the European Union’s security concerns after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested Washington may reconsider its security commitments to Europe.