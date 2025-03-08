Türkiye urges against provocations in Syria after Latakia incidents

ANKARA

Mounting violence in Latakia and surrounding provinces that have targeted Syrian security forces is a threat against the security of Syria and the region, Ankara has warned.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Öncü Keçeli, in a statement on a question about recent developments in Latakia, has recalled intense efforts to keep security and stability in Syria following the establishment of a new administration in the war-torn country.

“At such a critical moment, tension in Latakia and surrounding areas and the fact that security forces have been targeted may harm the efforts for moving Syria forward in unity and togetherness,” Keçeli said.

“It should not be allowed that such provocations turn into a threat against the peace of Styria and our region,” he added.

Türkiye is opposing any actions that target Syrians’ right to live in peace and prosperity, the spokesmen stated, adding Türkiye will continue to stand with the people and government of Syria.

Syria's leader Ahmed al-Sharaa on Friday urged insurgents from ousted president Bashar al-Assad's Alawite minority to lay down their arms and surrender after the fiercest attacks on the war-torn country's new rulers yet.

"You attacked all Syrians and made an unforgivable mistake. The riposte has come, and you have not been able to withstand it," Sharaa said in a speech broadcast on Telegram by the Syrian presidency.

"Lay down your weapons and surrender before it's too late."

More than 250 people have been killed since the clashes erupted on Thursday along the country's western coast, which followed other deadly incidents in the area this week, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

A curfew was imposed in the coastal province of Latakia, the Assad clan's former stronghold and home to a sizeable Alawite community, the same religious minority as the former president.

Security forces began what official news agency SANA described as a "large-scale" operation in cities, towns and the mountains of Latakia and neighboring Tartus, following the arrival of reinforcements.

The operation "targeted remnants of Assad's militias and those who supported them,” a security official cited by SANA said, as he called on civilians to "stay in their homes.”

The Defense Ministry said it had sent reinforcements to the cities of Latakia and Tartus.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights' latest toll, the clashes killed 71 people over the past day, among them 35 members of the security forces, 32 gunmen and four civilians.

The Observatory, a Britain-based monitor, also reported dozens of people wounded and others taken prisoner by both sides.

The authorities also imposed curfews in Homs and Tartus.

Mustafa Kneifati, a security official in Latakia, said that in "a well-planned and premeditated attack, several groups of Assad militia remnants attacked our positions and checkpoints, targeting many of our patrols in the Jableh area."

Kneifati said security forces would "work to eliminate their presence.”

"We will restore stability to the region and protect the property of our people," he said.

SANA said, meanwhile, that security forces had detained Ibrahim Huweija, a general who was "accused of hundreds of assassinations" under the rule of Assad's father and predecessor, Hafez al-Assad.

The clashes saw security forces conduct helicopter strikes after they clashed with gunmen loyal to Assad-era special forces commander Suhail al-Hassan in the village of Beit Ana, also in Latakia.

Tensions had erupted after residents of Beit Ana, the birthplace of Suhail al-Hassan, prevented security forces from arresting a person wanted for trading arms, the Observatory said.

Russia, Assad's main backer that helped turn the tide of the war in his favour before he was toppled, called on Syrian authorities to "put an end to the bloodshed as soon as possible".

Iran, another major ally of Assad, said it strongly opposes "harming innocent Syrian people from any group and tribe".

Saudi Arabia and Egypt have reaffirmed their support for the new authorities, while Jordan condemned "attempts to drive Syria toward anarchy".

The United Arab Emirates also condemned the attacks by armed groups against Syrian security forces.

Germany meanwhile urged Syria's authorities to avoid a "spiral of violence".

The 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on Friday readmitted Syria, which was suspended in 2012, early in the civil war under Assad, following the long-time ruler's toppling.

"This decision represents an important step towards Syria's return to the regional and international communities as a free and just state," a Syrian foreign ministry statement said.