Turkish, British top diplomats discuss Europe security in phone call

ANKARA
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has spoken by phone with his British counterpart, David Lammy, to discuss the latest discourse surrounding Europe’s security architecture, Turkish diplomatic sources announced on March 10.

The two top diplomats exchanged views on the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war during the phone call, the sources said.

In this context, they assessed ongoing discussions on European security, emphasizing the crucial role of non-European Union countries in maintaining stability on the continent.

Bilateral relations were also on the agenda, with a focus on cooperation in the defense industry and the situation in Syria, the sources added.

EU leaders recently decided to step up armament efforts and establish a new deterrent military structure following U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks suggesting that Washington may no longer be committed to Europe’s security.

Türkiye has become one of the non-EU NATO countries that can possibly contribute to European security as the second largest army of the alliance.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attended a videoconference meeting organized by the EU on March 7, following an extraordinary summit in Brussels. He stressed that Türkiye and the EU should align their efforts in shaping Europe’s security strategy.

Meanwhile, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced he would visit Türkiye to discuss Ankara’s potential role in European security. Stating that Poland has started exploring "non-standard formats" to strengthen its defense posture, Tusk said his visit would focus on ways to enhance Türkiye’s involvement in regional security efforts.

"All indications show that Türkiye is ready for this," Tusk said, adding that discussions would center on Ankara’s possible contributions to Europe’s security mechanisms.

