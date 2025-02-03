Türkiye vows zero tolerance for terrorism in Syria

DOHA

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Sunday that Ankara will not tolerate any form of terrorism in Syria, emphasizing the need for a unified national army in the war-torn country.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha, Fidan stressed the importance of maintaining security across Syria, which has seen a new administration take power following Bashar al-Assad's fall in December.

"It's crucial for armed groups in Syria to unite under a national army," Fidan said, highlighting Türkiye's commitment to combating both the PKK/YPG and ISIL terror groups.

The Turkish diplomat expressed hope that the ongoing efforts by Damascus to address the YPG issue would be resolved peacefully. He also criticized the United States' relationship with the PKK/YPG, which began as "temporary cooperation" during the Obama era but has since evolved into a more complex situation.

"The terrorist organization's abuse of Americans and other Western countries, coupled with the increased threat to Türkiye, is unacceptable," Fidan stated, revealing that these concerns have been communicated to U.S. officials.

He said the PKK/YPG provides "prison services" for ISIL prisoners, but does not have the ability to fight ISIL alone, and is itself a terrorist organization.

Fidan urged a regional coalition involving Türkiye, Iraq, Syria, and Jordan to combat ISIL, suggesting that preliminary talks on this matter have already taken place. He urged the U.S. to abandon its current policy, which Türkiye views as a threat to its security.

The foreign minister also called for the lifting of international sanctions on Syria and emphasized the need for reconstruction efforts in the country, which is recovering from a 14-year civil war.

The Turkish foreign minister highlighted that another formula could be employed to make it possible for the detainees of the ISIL terror group to remain imprisoned.

The new administration in Syria is ready to assume responsibility in this respect and Türkiye is ready to provide all kind of support, Fidan underscored.

He expressed hope that U.S. President Donald Trump will "put an end to this ongoing mistake in the region," adding that this situation both triggered regional instability and damaged Türkiye-U.S. relations.

Türkiye has conducted three major anti-terror operations in northern Syria since 2016: Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch, and Peace Spring. These operations aim to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and facilitate peaceful settlement in the region.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU, has been responsible for over 40,000 deaths in its 40-year campaign against Türkiye. The YPG is considered the Syrian branch of the PKK.

Fidan held talks with Hamas

Fidan on Sunday also met with Hamas Shura Council Chairman Muhammad Darwish Ismail and other members of the group's political bureau in Doha.

The meeting addressed issues related to the ceasefire and humanitarian situation in Gaza, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X.

On Jan. 29, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also met Darwish at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

Erdoğan had expressed hope for successful completion of the second and third phases of the truce, which will ultimately lead to a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and begin rebuilding.

The ongoing six-week truce is the first part of a three-stage deal that could permanently end Israel’s war in Gaza. The 15-month war has killed more than 47,000 Palestinians and left Gaza in ruins.

Fidan meets with Greek counterpart

Fidan also met his Greek counterpart George Gerapetritis on Sunday in Doha.

"Discussions focused on bilateral relations, regional and international developments," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X.

Fidan and Gerapetritis had last spoken in a phone call on Monday, when they discussed preparations for the upcoming Türkiye-Greece High-Level Cooperation Council, as well as bilateral ties and international and regional developments, according to diplomatic sources.