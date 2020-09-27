Turkey voices support with Azerbaijan amid Armenia clashes

ANKARA

Turkey has voiced "full support" with Azerbaijan amid recent clashes with Armenia, saying Ankara stands by Baku "anyway it wishes."

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Sept. 27 said in a written statement that Turkey strongly condemned the Armenian attack on Azerbaijan, which caused civilian casualties.

Dubbing the attack as a "clear violation of international law," the ministry's statement reiterated Turkey's support with Azerbaijan.

Turkish Presidential Spokesperson İbrahim Kalın also condemned Armenia's attack, saying Turkey "stands in full solidarity with Azerbaijan."

"Armenia has once again violated international law and shown it has no interest in peace and stability," Kalın said in a tweet.

"Turkey stands in full solidarity with Azerbaijan and unreservedly supports its right to self-defense," he added.

Ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) spokesperson Ömer Çelik also took to Twitter, condemning Armenia's attack.

"We vehemently condemn Armenia's attack on Azerbaijan. Armenia has once against committed a provocation, ignoring law,'' Çelik said in a tweet.

He promised Turkey would stand by Azerbaijan and said, "Armenia is playing with fire and endangering regional peace.''

Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said on Sept. 27 it launched a "counteroffensive to suppress Armenia's combat activity and ensure the safety of the population," using tanks, artillery missiles, combat aviation, and drones.

It said Armenia had attacked civilian settlements and military positions along the “contact line,” a heavily-mined no-man’s-land that separates the Armenian-backed forces from Azeri troops in the region.

It said some civilians had been killed “as a result of the intensive shelling” by Armenia, and that Azerbaijan had taken retaliatory measures.

Hikmet Hajiyev, the senior adviser to Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, accused Armenian forces of launching “deliberate and targeted” attacks along the front line.

Meanwhile, Russia on Sept. 27 called for an immediate ceasefire and the start of talks after heavy fighting broke out.

"We are calling on the sides to immediately halt fire and begin talks to stabilize the situation," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.