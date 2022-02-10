Turkey, UK hold first ‘strategic dialogue’ meeting

Turkey and the United Kingdom held the first “strategic dialogue” meeting in the Turkish capital as part of their common policy of deepening bilateral relationship after the latter left the European Union.

The first of this kind of strategic dialogue was held under the leadership of Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Faruk Kaymakçı and permanent Under-Secretary of the British Foreign Office Sir Philip Barton, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a written statement. Barton also met Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal.

The two men discussed all aspects of bilateral relations and exchanged views on Turkey-EU relations and regional issues. A statement from the British Embassy in Ankara stressed that the meeting saw the discussion of all aspects of bilateral relations and how to strengthen cooperation, including on a wide range of important regional issues.

Barton’s itinerary includes a visit to a Turkish Red Crescent center in Ankara, and meetings with business counterparts in Istanbul to discuss how to strengthen trade relations and a visit to the MEXT technology center to explore opportunities for further collaboration in science and technology.

Turkey and the U.K. have already agreed to further strengthen their bilateral relations in almost all fields including trade and economy. Talks for a comprehensive free trade deal are expected to be launched in the coming period.

As permanent under-secretary, Barton is responsible for advising the U.K. foreign secretary and her team on foreign and development policy and managing the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. He is the U.K.’s most senior diplomat and the head of the U.K. Diplomatic Service.

