Turkey to play vital role in stopping Afghan influx to EU: Borrell

  • August 18 2021 14:57:22

Turkey to play vital role in stopping Afghan influx to EU: Borrell

MADRID
Turkey to play vital role in stopping Afghan influx to EU: Borrell

Turkey will play a big role in preventing the Afghan refugees from entering Europe, a top EU official said on Aug. 18.

“There will be a lot of Afghans trying to bypass Turkey for Europe. On this occasion, Turkey will play a vital role,” EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell told the Spanish state radio RNE.

Reminding the footage showing the Afghans in the Kabul airport, he said, “Those images show what those people can take the risk to leave the country.”

“For the last three months, there is an Afghan influx, and there will be more. But this is tomorrow’s agenda. Today’s agenda is the running of Kabul airport,” he added.

He highlighted that talks between the EU and the Taliban are inevitable. “I know that this astonished some people. But we have to talk to them. If we do not talk to those in charge of the airport security, we cannot open a path for the running of the airport,” he said.

NATO chief thanks Turkey for securing Kabul airport
NATO chief thanks Turkey for securing Kabul airport

TURKEY Turkey takes necessary measures for safety of troops in Kabul: Minister

Turkey takes necessary measures for safety of troops in Kabul: Minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. US denies Erdoğan-Biden deal on Afghan refugees

    US denies Erdoğan-Biden deal on Afghan refugees

  2. NATO chief thanks Turkey for securing Kabul airport

    NATO chief thanks Turkey for securing Kabul airport

  3. Lake in Turkey’s west dries up due to drought, improper irrigation

    Lake in Turkey’s west dries up due to drought, improper irrigation

  4. Turkey's Kabul embassy to evacuate citizens from Afghanistan

    Turkey's Kabul embassy to evacuate citizens from Afghanistan

  5. Turkey to wait for inter-Afghan talks for decision on Kabul airport: Minister

    Turkey to wait for inter-Afghan talks for decision on Kabul airport: Minister
Recommended
Turkey to wait for inter-Afghan talks for decision on Kabul airport: Minister

Turkey to wait for inter-Afghan talks for decision on Kabul airport: Minister
US denies Erdoğan-Biden deal on Afghan refugees

US denies Erdoğan-Biden deal on Afghan refugees
Turkish, Azerbaijani defense chiefs discuss bilateral defense

Turkish, Azerbaijani defense chiefs discuss bilateral defense
NATO chief thanks Turkey for securing Kabul airport

NATO chief thanks Turkey for securing Kabul airport
Turkey in dialogue with all sides in Afghanistan, including Taliban: FM

Turkey in dialogue with all sides in Afghanistan, including Taliban: FM
Turkish top diplomat discusses Afghanistan with US, NATO colleagues

Turkish top diplomat discusses Afghanistan with US, NATO colleagues
WORLD ’Fierce’ French wildfire forces evacuations near Saint-Tropez

’Fierce’ French wildfire forces evacuations near Saint-Tropez

French firefighters battled to contain a raging wildfire near the glitzy Mediterranean resort of Saint-Tropez on Aug. 17, with thousands of residents and holidaymakers forced to evacuate.
ECONOMY Turkey eyes comprehensive free trade pacts to boost exports

Turkey eyes comprehensive free trade pacts to boost exports

Turkey has been building a new generation of comprehensive free trade agreements (FTAs) ​​that include services, investments and public procurement in order to increase exports, strengthen the competitiveness of the industry and attract foreign capital, the country’s trade minister said on Aug. 17. 
SPORTS Title hopefuls flawless in Turkish Süper Lig opening week

Title hopefuls flawless in Turkish Süper Lig opening week

The title contenders in the Turkish Süper Lig won their games in the opening week of the competition, indicating a tight race until the very end of the season.