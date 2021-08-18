NATO chief thanks Turkey for securing Kabul airport

  • August 18 2021 07:00:00

NATO chief thanks Turkey for securing Kabul airport

BRUSSELS
NATO chief thanks Turkey for securing Kabul airport

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg thanked Turkey on Aug. 17 for securing Kabul airport and making safe departure possible for those who wish to leave the country.

“NATO's focus right now is to ensure the safe departure of personnel from allied and partner countries, and of the Afghans who have helped us,” Stoltenberg said at a news conference following the meeting of the North Atlantic Council.

The NATO ambassadors discussed the security situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the capital on Sunday.

“NATO has been working around the clock to maintain operations at the Kabul International Airport,” he said, expressing gratitude for the nearly 800 NATO civilian personnel of the airport who remained in Kabul to run the airport.

“Let me also thank the military forces of NATO allies. In particular, Turkey, United States, and United Kingdom for a vital role in securing airport operations at the airport (of Kabul),” Stoltenberg pointed out.

According to Stoltenberg, allies announced at Tuesday’s meeting to send additional barricades for the airport.

The war between the Taliban and Afghan forces has intensified as foreign troops announced to withdraw from the country by Sept. 11.

The Taliban made rapid military advances, and took control over the capital on Sunday as the Afghan government forces fled or surrendered. President

Ashraf Ghani also left the country.

ARTS & LIFE Japan’s Kaji, the ‘godfather of Sudoku,’ dies at 69

Japan’s Kaji, the ‘godfather of Sudoku,’ dies at 69
MOST POPULAR

  1. Four tourist boats engulfed in flames

    Four tourist boats engulfed in flames

  2. Lake in Turkey’s west dries up due to drought, improper irrigation

    Lake in Turkey’s west dries up due to drought, improper irrigation

  3. Turkey among top four nations in production of armed drones: Erdoğan

    Turkey among top four nations in production of armed drones: Erdoğan

  4. Turkey in dialogue with all sides in Afghanistan, including Taliban: FM

    Turkey in dialogue with all sides in Afghanistan, including Taliban: FM

  5. Report warns of possible quake as Turkey marks 1999 disaster

    Report warns of possible quake as Turkey marks 1999 disaster
Recommended
Turkey in dialogue with all sides in Afghanistan, including Taliban: FM

Turkey in dialogue with all sides in Afghanistan, including Taliban: FM
Turkish top diplomat discusses Afghanistan with US, NATO colleagues

Turkish top diplomat discusses Afghanistan with US, NATO colleagues
Bodies of Russian officers sent back home with ceremony

Bodies of Russian officers sent back home with ceremony
Turkish Embassy in Kabul continues operations: FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkish Embassy in Kabul continues operations: FM Çavuşoğlu
Turkey, Algeria on same page about Libya: Minister

Turkey, Algeria on same page about Libya: Minister
Pakistan honors 2 Turkish citizens with top civilian awards

Pakistan honors 2 Turkish citizens with top civilian awards
WORLD Biden defends US pullout from Afghanistan despite panic in Kabul

Biden defends US pullout from Afghanistan despite panic in Kabul

The Taliban moved on Aug. 17 to quickly restart the Afghan capital following their stunning takeover of Kabul and told government staff to return to work, though residents reacted cautiously and few women took to the streets.
ECONOMY Germany considering green hydrogen imports from Turkey

Germany considering green hydrogen imports from Turkey

Turkey is on the list of Germany’s green hydrogen supplier countries in line with the country’s new hydrogen strategy, according to Markus C. Slevogt, the head of the German-Turkish Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK Turkey) said yesterday.
SPORTS Title hopefuls flawless in Turkish Süper Lig opening week

Title hopefuls flawless in Turkish Süper Lig opening week

The title contenders in the Turkish Süper Lig won their games in the opening week of the competition, indicating a tight race until the very end of the season.