NATO chief thanks Turkey for securing Kabul airport

BRUSSELS

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg thanked Turkey on Aug. 17 for securing Kabul airport and making safe departure possible for those who wish to leave the country.

“NATO's focus right now is to ensure the safe departure of personnel from allied and partner countries, and of the Afghans who have helped us,” Stoltenberg said at a news conference following the meeting of the North Atlantic Council.

The NATO ambassadors discussed the security situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the capital on Sunday.

“NATO has been working around the clock to maintain operations at the Kabul International Airport,” he said, expressing gratitude for the nearly 800 NATO civilian personnel of the airport who remained in Kabul to run the airport.

“Let me also thank the military forces of NATO allies. In particular, Turkey, United States, and United Kingdom for a vital role in securing airport operations at the airport (of Kabul),” Stoltenberg pointed out.

According to Stoltenberg, allies announced at Tuesday’s meeting to send additional barricades for the airport.

The war between the Taliban and Afghan forces has intensified as foreign troops announced to withdraw from the country by Sept. 11.

The Taliban made rapid military advances, and took control over the capital on Sunday as the Afghan government forces fled or surrendered. President

Ashraf Ghani also left the country.



