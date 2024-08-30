Turkish deputy FM calls for Israeli accountability, highlights OIC's role

ANKARA

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yılmaz emphasized the need for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to be held accountable for human rights violations and massacres in Gaza and other occupied Palestinian territories.

Yılmaz attended the 50th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Yaounde, Cameroon.

He highlighted the impactful message delivered by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to the Turkish parliament on Aug. 15, noting Abbas’s assertion that "our lives are not more valuable than the lives of children in Gaza," as a crucial wake-up call.

Addressing the OIC's foundational mission to safeguard holy sites amidst rising Israeli provocations against Al-Aqsa Mosque, Yılmaz urged the organization to remember its foundational objectives.

Inviting participants to the 51st CFM scheduled in Türkiye in 2025, Yılmaz stressed the need for unity against Israeli actions concerning Al-Aqsa Mosque, advising that "the Islamic world must move in greater solidarity."

Yılmaz also underscored the ongoing struggles faced by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and the Turkish minority in Western Thrace, advocating for their rights and calling for OIC solidarity.

"The OIC should show solidarity with the Turkish minority in Western Thrace and the Turkish community in the 12 islands," he stated.

In addition, Yılmaz participated in the CFM Jammu-Kashmir Contact Group meeting, reiterating Türkiye's support for the Kashmiri people and the necessity of fostering regional peace and stability.

During the event, Yılmaz engaged in bilateral talks with several international counterparts, including Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, Bangladeshi Acting Foreign Minister Md. Touhid Hossain, Senegalese Secretary of State Amadou Cherif Diouf, and Tunisian Deputy Minister Mohamed Ben Ayed.

The CFM, held on Aug. 29-30, is expected to yield over 100 decisions and culminate in the adoption of the Yaounde Declaration, with Türkiye slated to host the 51st CFM.

Yılmaz's visit also included meetings at the Turkish Embassy in Yaounde and participation in a donation ceremony where the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) provided 62 prostheses to the National Disabled Rehabilitation Center. Additionally, he visited the Turkish Maarif Foundation's Bastos school to receive updates on its activities.