'That's not democracy,' Vance says of Le Pen conviction

WASHINGTON
U.S. Vice President JD Vance said Thursday that French far-right leader Marine Le Pen was convicted of a very minor offense and barring her from running for office was "not democracy."

"They're trying to throw her in prison and throw her off the ballot," Vance said in an interview with the Newsmax television channel "Look, that's not democracy."

He said Le Pen had been "leading in some polls" for France's 2027 presidential election and had been convicted of an "incredibly minor charge that implicates, by the way, her staff, not even Marine Le Pen herself."

Le Pen, considered a leading candidate in the 2027 election, was found guilty by a French court on Monday of embezzlement of European Parliament expenses and banned from running from public office for five years.

President Donald Trump compared Le Pen's conviction earlier this week to his own legal battles.

"She was banned from running for five years and she was the leading candidate. That sounds like this country, that sounds very much like this country," Trump said, describing the court ruling as "a very big deal."

Trump was convicted in New York of falsifying business records to pay hush money to a porn star, but two federal criminal cases brought against him were dropped after he won November's presidential election.

Russian strike kills 18 in Zelensky's home city

A Russian ballistic missile strike on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's home city of Kryvyi Rig killed 18 people, among them nine children, authorities said.
Trump's global tariff takes effect in dramatic US trade shift

U.S. President Donald Trump's widest-ranging tariffs to date took effect Saturday, in a move which could trigger retaliation and escalating trade tensions that could upset the global economy.
Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
