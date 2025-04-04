US National Security Agency chief fired: US media

US National Security Agency chief fired: US media

WASHINGTON
US National Security Agency chief fired: US media

The head of secretive U.S. intelligence body the National Security Agency (NSA) was fired Thursday, U.S. media reported.

The Washington Post cited U.S. officials who said General Timothy Haugh was fired after little over a year in the job.

The officials did not give a reason for Haugh's removal, The Post added.

Haugh was also serving as head of the U.S. Cyber Command, the Pentagon's cyber warfare body which conducts offensive and defensive cyber operations.

His NSA deputy Wendy Noble was also fired and reassigned to another job at the Pentagon, The Post said.

The NSA is the U.S. government's largest and most secretive signals intelligence agency.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment.

Haugh, who was appointed in February 2024, previously held a string of high-profile government cybersecurity roles, including commander of the elite Cyber National Mission Force.

Reacting to the news, Democratic Congressman Jim Himes said he was "deeply disturbed" by Haugh's sacking.

"I have known General Haugh to be an honest and forthright leader who followed the law and put national security force," he said in a statement posted on X.

"I fear those are precisely the qualities that could lead to his firing in this Administration."

U.S. President Donald Trump has led a major shake-up of the armed forces' leadership since taking office in January.

Trump fired top U.S. military officer General Charles "CQ" Brown in February, offering no explanation for Brown's dismissal less than two years into his four-year term as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

His administration is presiding over sweeping layoffs of federal workers and moves to dismantle government institutions just months into his second term.

U.S. Cyber Command's Deputy Commander William J. Hartman and NSA executive director Sheila Thomas have been named acting NSA chief and deputy, The Post reported.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye celebrates 76th anniversary of NATO

Türkiye celebrates 76th anniversary of NATO
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye celebrates 76th anniversary of NATO

    Türkiye celebrates 76th anniversary of NATO

  2. Trump's global tariff takes effect in dramatic US trade shift

    Trump's global tariff takes effect in dramatic US trade shift

  3. Russian strike kills 18 in Zelensky's home city

    Russian strike kills 18 in Zelensky's home city

  4. New Bruce Springsteen music set for release in June

    New Bruce Springsteen music set for release in June

  5. Tate Modern gifted 'extraordinary' work by US artist Joan Mitchell

    Tate Modern gifted 'extraordinary' work by US artist Joan Mitchell
Recommended
Russian strike kills 18 in Zelenskys home city

Russian strike kills 18 in Zelensky's home city
Ukraine claims 12 killed, over 50 injured in Russian missile strike

Ukraine claims 12 killed, over 50 injured in Russian missile strike
Damascus, YPG swap prisoners under new Aleppo deal

Damascus, YPG swap prisoners under new Aleppo deal
US Senate confirms Dr. Öz to lead Medicare and Medicaid

US Senate confirms Dr. Öz to lead Medicare and Medicaid
Greek Cyprus approves law enabling women to volunteer for military service

Greek Cyprus approves law enabling women to volunteer for military service
Britain, France accuse Russias Putin of delaying Ukraine ceasefire efforts

Britain, France accuse Russia's Putin of delaying Ukraine ceasefire efforts
India and Bangladesh leaders meet for first time since revolution

India and Bangladesh leaders meet for first time since revolution
WORLD Russian strike kills 18 in Zelenskys home city

Russian strike kills 18 in Zelensky's home city

A Russian ballistic missile strike on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's home city of Kryvyi Rig killed 18 people, among them nine children, authorities said.
ECONOMY Trumps global tariff takes effect in dramatic US trade shift

Trump's global tariff takes effect in dramatic US trade shift

U.S. President Donald Trump's widest-ranging tariffs to date took effect Saturday, in a move which could trigger retaliation and escalating trade tensions that could upset the global economy.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿