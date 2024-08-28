Erdoğan announces Türkiye's aid delivery to flood-hit Bangladesh

ANKARA
Türkiye has initiated the delivery of humanitarian aid to Bangladesh, where severe flooding has impacted over 5 million people, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced on Wednesday.

"We are extending Türkiye's helping hand to our friend and brother Bangladesh, which is going through hard times due to the flood disaster," Erdoğan stated on X.

Efforts to distribute 16,750 aid packages have commenced, targeting the most severely affected areas where road access is limited, under the coordination of Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

Erdoğan emphasized the solidarity between Türkiye and Bangladesh, saying, "With our aid activities in the region, we do not leave our Bangladeshi brothers and sisters, who are facing a great destruction, alone and we endeavor to heal their wounds."

He also expressed his condolences for those who lost their lives in the disaster and wished a swift recovery for the injured and affected.

The Turkish President highlighted the collaborative nature of the relief operations, involving AFAD, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), and various Turkish non-governmental organizations.

Earlier, Erdoğan extended his condolences to the head of Bangladesh's interim government, Muhammed Yunus, following the deadly floods.

During a phone call, Erdoğan also discussed bilateral relations and various regional and global issues with Yunus, according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate on X.

"President Erdoğan stated that Türkiye stands, as always, with the people of Bangladesh in their fight against the disaster and healing the wounds," the statement said.

Erdoğan welcomes new ambassadors in Ankara
