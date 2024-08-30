Türkiye, Iraq have common will in fighting terrorism: Turkish ministry

Türkiye, Iraq have common will in fighting terrorism: Turkish ministry

ANKARA
Türkiye, Iraq have common will in fighting terrorism: Turkish ministry

Türkiye and Iraq are demonstrating a strong and unified commitment to combating terrorism, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Öncü Keçeli stated on Thursday. 

In a statement on X, Keçeli expressed both countries' resolve to ensure that their cooperation translates into concrete results and to enhance coordination between their respective authorities for this purpose. "Türkiye is fully committed to the fight against terrorism," he emphasized.

Keçeli highlighted Iraq's recent designation of the PKK as a "banned organization" and the signing of a memorandum of understanding on security, military, and counterterrorism cooperation in Ankara on August 15 as reflections of this shared determination.

Underscoring Türkiye's ongoing efforts in combating terrorism, particularly PKK activities emanating from Iraqi territory, Keçeli reiterated Ankara's adherence to the principle of self-defense as outlined in Article 51 of the U.N. Charter.

Addressing a recent incident involving a drone crash in Kirkuk, northern Iraq, Keçeli mentioned that coordination with Iraqi authorities is underway to thoroughly investigate the incident. Earlier, Iraq's Joint Operations Command reported that the drone, which crashed early Thursday, was identified as a Turkish drone.

The PKK, recognized as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, and the European Union, has been responsible for over 40,000 deaths during its 40-year campaign against Türkiye. The group is known to use northern Iraq as a base for planning and launching attacks against Türkiye and local populations in northern Syria.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Woman released after arrest over street interview

Woman released after arrest over street interview
LATEST NEWS

  1. Woman released after arrest over street interview

    Woman released after arrest over street interview

  2. Eight referred to court in fatal metrobus collision

    Eight referred to court in fatal metrobus collision

  3. Israeli 'systematic brutality' in Gaza extends to West Bank, says Fidan

    Israeli 'systematic brutality' in Gaza extends to West Bank, says Fidan

  4. Ankara says revival of Türkiye-EU ties benefits all

    Ankara says revival of Türkiye-EU ties benefits all

  5. Armenia, Azerbaijan sign regulation on joint work of border delimitation commissions

    Armenia, Azerbaijan sign regulation on joint work of border delimitation commissions
Recommended
Israeli systematic brutality in Gaza extends to West Bank, says Fidan

Israeli 'systematic brutality' in Gaza extends to West Bank, says Fidan
Ankara says revival of Türkiye-EU ties benefits all

Ankara says revival of Türkiye-EU ties benefits all
EUs Borrell hopes for renewed dialogue with Türkiye after Brussels meeting

EU's Borrell hopes for renewed dialogue with Türkiye after Brussels meeting
Turkish deputy FM calls for Israeli accountability, highlights OICs role

Turkish deputy FM calls for Israeli accountability, highlights OIC's role
Erdoğan announces Türkiyes aid delivery to flood-hit Bangladesh

Erdoğan announces Türkiye's aid delivery to flood-hit Bangladesh
Ankara to urge EU for more dialogue, cooperation

Ankara to urge EU for more dialogue, cooperation
WORLD Armenia, Azerbaijan sign regulation on joint work of border delimitation commissions

Armenia, Azerbaijan sign regulation on joint work of border delimitation commissions

Armenia and Azerbaijan on Friday signed the regulation on the joint work of border delimitation commissions, according to the Armenian Foreign Ministry.
ECONOMY China will not impose tariffs on European brandy

China will not impose tariffs on European brandy

China will not impose provisional tariffs on European brandy makers, the government has announced, even though it said it had found evidence of dumping.

SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿