Israeli 'systematic brutality' in Gaza extends to West Bank, says Fidan

LJUBLJANA

Israeli actions in the West Bank mirror the "systematic brutality" occurring in Gaza, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated on Friday.

During a joint press conference with his Slovenian counterpart in Ljubljana, Fidan accused Israel of perpetuating occupation, oppression, cruelty, and massacre in the region, urging the international community to intervene and halt these alleged crimes in the Palestinian territories.

“Netanyahu’s government is playing with fire. He is throwing the entire region into risk just to keep his office,” he said.

Israel has intensified its offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack on Oct. 7 by the Palestinian group Hamas, despite a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire. The assault has claimed over 40,600 Palestinian lives, predominantly women and children, and left more than 93,800 injured, according to local health authorities.

The ongoing blockade of Gaza has exacerbated humanitarian conditions, causing severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, leaving much of the area devastated.

Israel also faces genocide accusations at the International Court of Justice, which has issued orders to cease military operations in the southern city of Rafah, a location where more than one million Palestinians had sought refuge prior to its invasion on May 6.