Israeli 'systematic brutality' in Gaza extends to West Bank, says Fidan

Israeli 'systematic brutality' in Gaza extends to West Bank, says Fidan

LJUBLJANA
Israeli systematic brutality in Gaza extends to West Bank, says Fidan

Israeli actions in the West Bank mirror the "systematic brutality" occurring in Gaza, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated on Friday.

During a joint press conference with his Slovenian counterpart in Ljubljana, Fidan accused Israel of perpetuating occupation, oppression, cruelty, and massacre in the region, urging the international community to intervene and halt these alleged crimes in the Palestinian territories.

“Netanyahu’s government is playing with fire. He is throwing the entire region into risk just to keep his office,” he said.

Israel has intensified its offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack on Oct. 7 by the Palestinian group Hamas, despite a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire. The assault has claimed over 40,600 Palestinian lives, predominantly women and children, and left more than 93,800 injured, according to local health authorities.

The ongoing blockade of Gaza has exacerbated humanitarian conditions, causing severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, leaving much of the area devastated.

Israel also faces genocide accusations at the International Court of Justice, which has issued orders to cease military operations in the southern city of Rafah, a location where more than one million Palestinians had sought refuge prior to its invasion on May 6.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Woman released after arrest over street interview

Woman released after arrest over street interview
LATEST NEWS

  1. Woman released after arrest over street interview

    Woman released after arrest over street interview

  2. Eight referred to court in fatal metrobus collision

    Eight referred to court in fatal metrobus collision

  3. Israeli 'systematic brutality' in Gaza extends to West Bank, says Fidan

    Israeli 'systematic brutality' in Gaza extends to West Bank, says Fidan

  4. Ankara says revival of Türkiye-EU ties benefits all

    Ankara says revival of Türkiye-EU ties benefits all

  5. Armenia, Azerbaijan sign regulation on joint work of border delimitation commissions

    Armenia, Azerbaijan sign regulation on joint work of border delimitation commissions
Recommended
Ankara says revival of Türkiye-EU ties benefits all

Ankara says revival of Türkiye-EU ties benefits all
Türkiye, Iraq have common will in fighting terrorism: Turkish ministry

Türkiye, Iraq have common will in fighting terrorism: Turkish ministry
EUs Borrell hopes for renewed dialogue with Türkiye after Brussels meeting

EU's Borrell hopes for renewed dialogue with Türkiye after Brussels meeting
Turkish deputy FM calls for Israeli accountability, highlights OICs role

Turkish deputy FM calls for Israeli accountability, highlights OIC's role
Erdoğan announces Türkiyes aid delivery to flood-hit Bangladesh

Erdoğan announces Türkiye's aid delivery to flood-hit Bangladesh
Ankara to urge EU for more dialogue, cooperation

Ankara to urge EU for more dialogue, cooperation
WORLD Armenia, Azerbaijan sign regulation on joint work of border delimitation commissions

Armenia, Azerbaijan sign regulation on joint work of border delimitation commissions

Armenia and Azerbaijan on Friday signed the regulation on the joint work of border delimitation commissions, according to the Armenian Foreign Ministry.
ECONOMY China will not impose tariffs on European brandy

China will not impose tariffs on European brandy

China will not impose provisional tariffs on European brandy makers, the government has announced, even though it said it had found evidence of dumping.

SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿