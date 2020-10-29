Turkey’s Foreign Ministry summons French diplomat over insulting cartoon

  • October 29 2020 09:59:00

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry summons French diplomat over insulting cartoon

ANKARA
Turkey’s Foreign Ministry summons French diplomat over insulting cartoon

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry summoned the French Embassy charge d’affairs in Ankara on Oct. 28 over a provocative publication in the Charlie Hebdo magazine depicting a cartoon, which targeted President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

It was emphasized in the meeting to the French Charge d’affaires that “this despicable attack on personal rights and religious beliefs cannot be evaluated within the scope of freedom of press and expression, and French authorities are expected to take the necessary political and legal steps on these drawings that go beyond the limits of freedom of expression,” according to the information obtained from anonymous diplomatic sources.

Besides, some Armenian circles in France have staged violent acts targeting Turkish citizens in the past few days, the Turkish ministry officials told the French diplomat, requesting the French authorities to take the necessary measures in every field, especially security, regarding “attacks and discriminatory attitudes against citizens and Muslims in the last period.”

Meanwhile, ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) Ankara Youth Branch members protested the publications of the French magazine Charlie Hebdo in front of the French Embassy on Oct. 28.

The development comes amid widespread criticism of French President Emmanuel Macron for his controversial remarks on Islam and the Muslim community.

The French ambassador in Ankara was recalled to Paris for consultations as a reaction of the French administration to Erdoğan’s remarks that France’s president needs a “mental health check.”

Earlier this month, Macron described Islam as “a religion in crisis,” and announced plans for tougher laws to tackle “Islamist separatism” in France.

Tensions further escalated after the beheading of a high school teacher, Samuel Patty, on Oct. 16, who showed cartoons of Prophet Muhammad in class.

Cartoons by Charlie Hebdo were also projected on buildings in a few cities.

Macron defended the cartoons, saying France would “not give up our cartoons,” causing outrage across the Muslim world.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Minister urges to take precautions as virus growth rate doubles in Istanbul

    Minister urges to take precautions as virus growth rate doubles in Istanbul

  2. Turkish white goods firm acquires British brands

    Turkish white goods firm acquires British brands

  3. Turkey’s Foreign Ministry summons French diplomat over insulting cartoon

    Turkey’s Foreign Ministry summons French diplomat over insulting cartoon

  4. Tatar: Federation is dead and buried

    Tatar: Federation is dead and buried

  5. ‘Gentlemen! We shall declare the republic tomorrow’

    ‘Gentlemen! We shall declare the republic tomorrow’
Recommended
Turkey strongly condemns deadly knife attack in Nice

Turkey 'strongly' condemns deadly knife attack in Nice

PKK fighting for Armenia, Erdoğan tells Putin

PKK fighting for Armenia, Erdoğan tells Putin
Erdoğan, Putin discuss Nagorno-Karabakh, Syria

Erdoğan, Putin discuss Nagorno-Karabakh, Syria
Turkey blasts Armenia for inhumane attack on Azerbaijan

Turkey blasts Armenia for 'inhumane attack' on Azerbaijan
Turkey probes French magazine for publishing offensive content about Erdoğan

Turkey probes French magazine for publishing offensive content about Erdoğan
Top Turkish, Russian diplomats discuss Upper Karabakh

Top Turkish, Russian diplomats discuss Upper Karabakh

WORLD Knifeman kills three at French church, ratcheting up terror fears

Knifeman kills three at French church, ratcheting up terror fears  

A man wielding a knife outside a church in the southern French city of Nice killed three people, including one whose throat was slit, and injured several others before police apprehended him, officials said on Oct. 29. 
ECONOMY Turkish white goods firm acquires British brands

Turkish white goods firm acquires British brands

Leading Turkish white goods firm Vestel has bought two British home appliance brands to strengthen its position in the global market. 
SPORTS PSG beat Başakşehir 2-0 in Champions League

PSG beat Başakşehir 2-0 in Champions League

Turkish football club Medipol Başakşehir lost to French opponents Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 in Wednesday's UEFA Champions League Group H match.