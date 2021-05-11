Turkey strongly condemns Israeli air raids on Gaza Strip

ANKARA

Turkey on May 11 strongly condemned Israel's ongoing air strikes on the Gaza Strip, which have killed dozens of civilians, including children, in the besieged Palestinian territory.

“We strongly condemn the air strikes launched by Israel in the Gaza Strip that have caused the death of many innocent people, including children. We wish Allah's mercy for those who lost their lives in the attack and wish speedy recovery to those injured,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Israel is the main party responsible for the situation in the Palestinian territories worsening to this extent, the ministry said, denouncing Israel's attacks on Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan.

“It is clear that Israel's aggressive and provocative policies will not contribute to efforts to end violence in the Middle East and to ensure dialogue and reconciliation prevail,” read the statement.

The ministry said Israeli authorities must “immediately end” their military aggression against Palestinians, urging Tel Aviv to comprehend that the legitimate rights and demands of the Palestinian people can no longer be suppressed.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on May 11 continued to hold talks with multiple international organizations, including the U.N. and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, as well as regional and European states, the statement said.

The aim of these efforts is to de-escalate tensions in the region and to put an end to Israel's aggression, it added.

Earlier, Çavuşoğlu separately spoke over the phone with his Iranian, Algerian, Pakistani and Russian counterparts and discussed the latest developments in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Turkey on May 10 also condemned Israel’s continued attacks on Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

“We condemn the continuation of the operations by the Israeli security forces with firing stun grenades and using force against Palestinian civilians worshipping at al-Aqsa Mosque and the violation of the sanctity of Haram Al-Sharif, despite all the calls of the international community. We expect these attacks to be halted as soon as possible,” the ministry said in a statement.

“We reiterate our call to the Israeli administration to take the necessary measures in order to stop the attacks of racist Jewish groups and the security forces on al-Aqsa Mosque, and to prevent the racist groups from entering Haram Al-Sharif,” the statement added.

The ministry said the sad events that continued throughout the month of Ramadan have once again demonstrated the importance of the international protection of Palestinian civilians within the framework of the decisions of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the U.N. General Assembly, which were adopted under the leadership of Turkey in 2018.

“The only way to prevent such incidents in the occupied territories is to hold Israel responsible for its actions in the international fora,” the statement added.

Turkish parliament condemns Israel's attacks on Al-Aqsa

Meanwhile, Turkey’s political parties issued a joint declaration on May 10 condemning Israel’s attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“As the Turkish Grand National Assembly, we strongly condemn this persecution and lawlessness [by Israel],” read the declaration, which was signed by all parties currently in the Turkish parliament.

They called on all international institutions, including the U.N. Security Council and U.N. General Assembly, to stop Israel’s excesses in Jerusalem.

“As the Turkish parliament, we declare that we will always continue to react to Israel’s aggressive actions aimed at eroding the status of Jerusalem and the Temple Mount, and [Israel’s] attempts to usurp the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people,” read the statement.

“We strongly declare that we will continue to defend the Palestinian case and [support] the struggle of the brotherly Palestinian people for freedom, justice and independence.”

At least 305 people were injured as Israeli police on Monday stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and attacked Palestinians who were on guard to prevent possible raids by extremist Jews, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Tensions have run high in the Sheikh Jarrah area since last week as Israeli settlers swarmed in after an Israeli court ordered the eviction of Palestinian families.

Palestinians protesting in solidarity with the residents of Sheikh Jarrah have been targeted by Israeli forces.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980- a move that has never been recognized by the international community.

Israeli attacks protested in Istanbul

Meanwhile, dozens in Turkey protested outside Israel's diplomatic mission in Istanbul against recent Israeli attacks.

The Istanbul branch of the Anatolian Youth Association group organized the protest outside Israel's consulate-general, where the group chanted slogans against Israel and waved Palestinian and Turkish flags.