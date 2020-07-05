Turkey spoiled traps set against it in east Med: Erdoğan

  • July 05 2020 16:27:00

ANKARA
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on July 5 said that Ankara spoiled “every trap set in its way” in the eastern Mediterranean, while voicing trust in the government’s energy politics.

“It is not possible for a country which lacks energy to talk about civilization, development [and] industrialization. We trust ourselves in all matters, from health to economy [and] diplomacy to security,” Erdoğan said during the inauguration ceremony of hydroelectric plants in the Black Sea province of Tokat. The president attended the ceremony via videoconference.

“The trust atmosphere has been positively reflected in our energy investments. We tore down the traps set against our country in eastern Mediterranean. We will hopefully start up the first reactor of Akkuyu [nuclear power plant] in 2023,” Erdoğan said.

Erdoğan also voiced trust in Turkey’s energy politics, underlining that the country has broken a record in the republic’s history regarding coal production. The president also added that Turkey plans to start up the first reactor of Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant in 2023 in the southern province of Mersin.

“As Turkey grows and develops, its energy needs will increase even more. Some 55.4 percent of 68,000 megawatt of capacity we actualized in the last 18 years consist of national resources,” he added.

“I am talking about 52 hydroelectric plants. While we are inaugurating these, we also add new investment in this area,” he said. “This is clean energy. We will transform the power of water into electricity.”

According to the figures Erdoğan provided, Turkey ranks 13th among the world regarding renewable energy and ranks sixth among European nations. He also added that in 2019 Turkey ranked second in Europe on electricity production.

Erdoğan also said that Turkey’s first indigenous integrated solar panel factory will be opened in August, adding that the government is working “intensely” to unearth its mines.

The president also criticized some circles over attempting to stall Turkey’s energy investments, being “disguised as” having environmentalist concerns.

“Every point of increase in indigenous and renewable energy helps us in closing the current account deficit,” he said.

