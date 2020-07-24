Turkey, Spain agree to deepen economic, trade ties

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Top officials of Turkey and Spain on July 23 agreed to enhance bilateral trade and investment.

Speaking at a virtual meeting of the Joint Economic and Trade Committee, Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said the two countries are seeking to cooperate and encourage mutual investments in countries where they are separately active.

"We can boost joint trade in various sectors such as automotive, clothing, iron and steel, electronic, furniture and food," Pekcan said.

Noting that their ties date back to one-and-a-half century, Pekcan praised Spain's bonafide approach and trust regarding cooperation with Turkey.

She underlined the importance of tourism and health sectors for the two countries.

"It is very important to increase bilateral investments and cooperate in other countries' construction services."

Pekcan also called on Spanish companies to bid for high-speed railway and metro line tenders in Turkey, praising their know-how and experience.

For her part, Spanish Industry, Commerce and Tourism Minister Maria Reyes Maroto expressed her willingness to deepen trade and investment ties with Turkey.

"Our previous online meetings during the pandemic show the solidness of our ties," she said.

She highlighted that green and the digital economy are vital for the transformation of the two countries.

"Our companies can share their know-how in those fields," Maroto noted.

Stressing that Turkey and Spain need safe tourism to provide mobility, Maroto said: "We can set up recovery and investment projects in tourism and health."