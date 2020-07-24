Turkey, Spain agree to deepen economic, trade ties

  • July 24 2020 14:51:00

Turkey, Spain agree to deepen economic, trade ties

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey, Spain agree to deepen economic, trade ties

Top officials of Turkey and Spain on July 23 agreed to enhance bilateral trade and investment.

Speaking at a virtual meeting of the Joint Economic and Trade Committee, Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said the two countries are seeking to cooperate and encourage mutual investments in countries where they are separately active.

"We can boost joint trade in various sectors such as automotive, clothing, iron and steel, electronic, furniture and food," Pekcan said.

Noting that their ties date back to one-and-a-half century, Pekcan praised Spain's bonafide approach and trust regarding cooperation with Turkey.

She underlined the importance of tourism and health sectors for the two countries.

"It is very important to increase bilateral investments and cooperate in other countries' construction services."

Pekcan also called on Spanish companies to bid for high-speed railway and metro line tenders in Turkey, praising their know-how and experience.

For her part, Spanish Industry, Commerce and Tourism Minister Maria Reyes Maroto expressed her willingness to deepen trade and investment ties with Turkey.

"Our previous online meetings during the pandemic show the solidness of our ties," she said.

She highlighted that green and the digital economy are vital for the transformation of the two countries.

"Our companies can share their know-how in those fields," Maroto noted.

Stressing that Turkey and Spain need safe tourism to provide mobility, Maroto said: "We can set up recovery and investment projects in tourism and health."

MOST POPULAR

  1. First Friday prayers held in Hagia Sophia after mosque reconversion

    First Friday prayers held in Hagia Sophia after mosque reconversion

  2. Turkey slams France’s sanction threats about East Med

    Turkey slams France’s sanction threats about East Med

  3. Turkey in talks with Russia, EU for Libya truce

    Turkey in talks with Russia, EU for Libya truce

  4. Albanian parliament passes military deal with Turkey

    Albanian parliament passes military deal with Turkey

  5. Social media regulation bill passed in parliament committee

    Social media regulation bill passed in parliament committee
Recommended
Gov’t defers loan repayments of $5.8 billion for second time

Gov’t defers loan repayments of $5.8 billion for second time
Hotel occupancy rate down by half

Hotel occupancy rate down by half
Digital security for social media should be on G20 agenda: Minister

Digital security for social media should be on G20 agenda: Minister
4.5 mln foreign tourists visit Turkey in H1 amid pandemic

4.5 mln foreign tourists visit Turkey in H1 amid pandemic
Turkey’s Central Bank keeps interest rates steady

Turkey’s Central Bank keeps interest rates steady

Consumer confidence index at 60.9 in July

Consumer confidence index at 60.9 in July

WORLD WHO sees intense transmission of virus in relatively few countries

WHO sees 'intense transmission' of virus in relatively few countries

The World Health Organization is seeing intense transmission of the coronavirus in relatively few countries, its chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on July 23.
ECONOMY Gov’t defers loan repayments of $5.8 billion for second time

Gov’t defers loan repayments of $5.8 billion for second time

The Turkish government has decided to defer the loan repayments of nearly 600,000 businesses from a state-owned bank totaling about 40 billion Turkish Liras ($5.8 billion).
SPORTS UEFA to cut Fenerbahçes European revenues

UEFA to cut Fenerbahçe's European revenues

Turkish football club Fenerbahçe has been fined €2 million ($2.3 million) by European football's governing body UEFA on July 22 for violating Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.