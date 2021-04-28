Turkey slams forcing Turkish councilor in France to resign

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey on April 27 criticized the forcing of a Turkish city councilor in France to resign after he liked a post on social media in memory of Turkish diplomats who were assassinated by Armenian terror organizations.

"It is unacceptable to force a politician to resign when he remembered our diplomats martyred by Armenian terrorist groups such as the Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of Armenia (ASALA) in France," Deputy Foreign Minister Yavuz Selim Kıran said on Twitter.

"Those who try to lecture on freedom of expression at every opportunity find themselves entitled to all kinds of oppression when confronted with facts that disturb their peace," Kıran added.

The Turkish city councilor in Valence, France, Yasin Yıldırım, liked an image on social media shared by the Turkish Foreign Ministry with the caption: "Our martyred diplomats in the Armenian terrorist attacks.”

Due to complaints and pressure from Armenian associations, Mayor Nicolas Daragon asked Yıldırım to resign.

Yıldırım agreed to step down from his post due to the pressures.