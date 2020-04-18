Turkey sees nearly 28,000 newly established firms in Q1

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Alamy Photo

Turkey saw 27,908 newly established companies in the first quarter of 2020, up 26.09 percent on a yearly basis, the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) said on April 17.

Some 3,705 companies went out of business in the first quarter, up 16.07 percent compared to the same quarter last year, according to a TOBB report.

The vast majority -- 86.6 percent -- of the newly established firms were limited companies.

In 2019, 3,160 companies with foreign partners were established.

The largest group of firms, 11,738, opened their doors in the country’s commercial hub Istanbul, followed by the capital Ankara with 2,709, and the Aegean city of Izmir with 1,649.

During the quarter, 395 cooperatives were also launched.

Meanwhile, the number of newly established companies soared 17.27 percent year-on-year in March to reach 7,057 firms on an annual basis.

In March, 640 firms shut their doors, up 7.4 percent from the same month in 2019.