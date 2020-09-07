Turkey seeks ways to reduce home prices

  • September 07 2020 12:52:00

Turkey seeks ways to reduce home prices

ANKARA
Turkey seeks ways to reduce home prices

 

Turkey is looking for ways to reduce home prices by producing expensive imported construction materials inside the country.

“We will take steps to manufacture construction materials 100 percent locally. The importance of domestic production once again became clear amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum said.

The pandemic disrupted global supply chains, making it difficult for the economies to deliver goods and materials. 

Local developers faced difficulties obtaining construction materials from other countries amid the outbreak, luring the government to try to find a solution to the industry’s problems.

State-owned participation bank Emlak Katılım Bankası and state-owned real estate investment trust Emlak Konut will finance investment, which will facilitate the local production of the imported construction materials and other goods including elevators and escalators, according to Kurum. 

People from the industry reckoned that local production might result in a 15 percent to 20 percent decline in construction materials, which in return can bring down home prices in the medium to longer-term. 

The latest data from the statistics authority (TÜİK) showed that the construction cost index jumped nearly 7.5 percent in July from a year earlier.

On the other hand, the construction materials cost index exhibited a 4.2 percent rise on an annual basis in the month. 

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government took some measures to contain the damage on the country’s key construction and real estate sectors.

State-owned lenders started to provide cheap loans, which eventually gave a boost to demand for homes. 

Reflecting on the effects of the favorable environment in the housing market, which was brought about by low-interest rates on home loans, residential property sales in Turkey leaped more than 124.3 percent year-on-year in July, according to the latest official data.

A total of 229,357 houses changed hands in July this year, up from 190,012 the same month last year, TÜİK reported last month. 

More strikingly, mortgage-financed home sales soared nearly 901 percent year on year to some 131,000 units in July. Mortgage-financed homes sales accounted for 57 percent of all property sales. 

In the first seven months of 2020, more than 854,000 homes were sold, marking a 41 percent rise from the same period of the previous year. 

The country’s Central Bank reported that the presidential property index in June recorded an increase of 25.7 percent in nominal terms and 11.6 percent in real terms on an annual basis.

In Istanbul, the country’s largest city, home prices increased by 20 percent year on year, while the increase in the capital Ankara was 26.4 percent.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Sharp rise in virus cases in Ankara under probe

    Sharp rise in virus cases in Ankara under probe

  2. Excavations in rock tombs to bare Göbeklitepe’s mystery

    Excavations in rock tombs to bare Göbeklitepe’s mystery

  3. EU should pursue a fair line on Med crisis: Erdoğan

    EU should pursue a fair line on Med crisis: Erdoğan

  4. First train that connects center to Istanbul Airport put on rails

    First train that connects center to Istanbul Airport put on rails

  5. 2,400-year-old mask unearthed in ancient city

    2,400-year-old mask unearthed in ancient city
Recommended
Türkiye Sigorta to become global player, says finance minister

Türkiye Sigorta to become global player, says finance minister
Some 4,000 women join financial literacy program

Some 4,000 women join financial literacy program
Turkish airports see 52.3 mln air passengers in Jan-Aug

Turkish airports see 52.3 mln air passengers in Jan-Aug
Germany, UK, Spain absorb half of Turkey’s textile exports

Germany, UK, Spain absorb half of Turkey’s textile exports
Air Serbia announces more flights to Istanbul

Air Serbia announces more flights to Istanbul

Turkey extends layoff ban until mid-Nov

Turkey extends layoff ban until mid-Nov
WORLD More than 200 campers rescued from California wildfires

More than 200 campers rescued from California wildfires

Rescuers in military helicopters airlifted 207 people to safety over the weekend after an explosive wildfire trapped them in a popular camping area in California’s Sierra National Forest, one of dozens of fires burning amid record-breaking temperatures that strained the state’s electrical grid and for a time threatened power outages for millions.

ECONOMY Türkiye Sigorta to become global player, says finance minister

Türkiye Sigorta to become global player, says finance minister

Türkiye Sigorta, an insurance company that emerged out of the merger of state-owned insurance and pension companies, will become a major player in the global market, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak has said.
SPORTS Djokovic disqualified from US Open

Djokovic disqualified from US Open

Novak Djokovic was dramatically disqualified from the U.S. Open on Sept. 6 after accidentally striking a female lines judge with a ball in frustration during his last-16 match, sending shock waves through the tournament.