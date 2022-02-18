Turkey says it expects NATO allies to display unity, spirit of solidarity

  • February 18 2022 10:11:00

Turkey says it expects NATO allies to display unity, spirit of solidarity

ANKARA
Turkey says it expects NATO allies to display unity, spirit of solidarity

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Feb. 18 said it expects NATO members to “flawlessly display unity and the spirit of solidarity” that constitute the bedrock of the Alliance.

In a written statement for the celebration of the 70th anniversary of Turkey’s membership in NATO, the ministry said Ankara would be resolute in pursuing efforts, particularly in the fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism that threaten not only Turkey but the entire Euro-Atlantic region, so as to protect the security and stability within a 360-degree approach.

During the Cold War era and after, Turkey has been one of the responsible and leading members of the Alliance, it said. In addition to the role it has played in defending NATO’s borders, Turkey has made extensive contributions to its missions and operations, and in line with the fundamental values of the Alliance and through its “principled and visionary approaches, she has been among the leading Allies” that chart the course for NATO, said the statement.

In this period where NATO of the 2030s is being discussed on the one hand, and comprehensive security challenges are faced on the other, Turkey is doing its share in terms of defense and security while making meaningful and genuine contributions to the process of change and transformation in NATO, said the statement.

Diplomacy, Foreign Minister,

TURKEY Status quo in Black Sea is of vital importance: Defense minister

Status quo in Black Sea is of vital importance: Defense minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. Lifting face mask mandate to be discussed next week: Minister

    Lifting face mask mandate to be discussed next week: Minister

  2. Ukraine-Russia tension scares away Turkish tourists

    Ukraine-Russia tension scares away Turkish tourists

  3. Data show pet trends among Turks

    Data show pet trends among Turks

  4. Turkey will win its fight against inflation, high cost of living: Erdoğan

    Turkey will win its fight against inflation, high cost of living: Erdoğan

  5. Turkey says it expects NATO allies to display unity, spirit of solidarity

    Turkey says it expects NATO allies to display unity, spirit of solidarity
Recommended
Turkish delegation visits Palestine, Israel

Turkish delegation visits Palestine, Israel
Turkey at center of NATO geopolitics: Official

Turkey at center of NATO geopolitics: Official
Turkish defense minister meets Greek counterpart amid row over Aegean islands

Turkish defense minister meets Greek counterpart amid row over Aegean islands
Turkish FM holds talks with Ukrainian, Russian counterparts over phone

Turkish FM holds talks with Ukrainian, Russian counterparts over phone
Turkey’s foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19

Turkey’s foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19
Turkey continues to support Palestine’s rightful struggle: FM

Turkey continues to support Palestine’s rightful struggle: FM
WORLD Take the 5th The choice could soon be Trump’s in NY probe

Take the 5th? The choice could soon be Trump’s in NY probe

That is the question Donald Trump may face after a New York judge ordered the former president to testify in a long-running state civil investigation into his business practices.

ECONOMY Opposition alliance drawing new road map for Turkey: CHP leader

Opposition alliance drawing new road map for Turkey: CHP leader

The opposition alliance is drawing a new road map for Turkey, with democracy and justice being a common goal, the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) has said.
SPORTS Turkish handballer transfers to Swedish giant

Turkish handballer transfers to Swedish giant

A handball player from the local Yenimahalle Municipality Women’s Handball Team in the capital Ankara has been transferred to Sweden’s IFK Kristianstad, one of Europe’s leading handball teams, after scoring 18 goals in two matches between the two.