Turkey says it expects NATO allies to display unity, spirit of solidarity

ANKARA

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Feb. 18 said it expects NATO members to “flawlessly display unity and the spirit of solidarity” that constitute the bedrock of the Alliance.

In a written statement for the celebration of the 70th anniversary of Turkey’s membership in NATO, the ministry said Ankara would be resolute in pursuing efforts, particularly in the fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism that threaten not only Turkey but the entire Euro-Atlantic region, so as to protect the security and stability within a 360-degree approach.

During the Cold War era and after, Turkey has been one of the responsible and leading members of the Alliance, it said. In addition to the role it has played in defending NATO’s borders, Turkey has made extensive contributions to its missions and operations, and in line with the fundamental values of the Alliance and through its “principled and visionary approaches, she has been among the leading Allies” that chart the course for NATO, said the statement.

In this period where NATO of the 2030s is being discussed on the one hand, and comprehensive security challenges are faced on the other, Turkey is doing its share in terms of defense and security while making meaningful and genuine contributions to the process of change and transformation in NATO, said the statement.