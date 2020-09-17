Turkey repairs Bangladeshi naval ship damaged in Beirut

  • September 17 2020 09:10:31

Turkey repairs Bangladeshi naval ship damaged in Beirut

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey repairs Bangladeshi naval ship damaged in Beirut

Turkey has repaired a Bangladeshi naval ship that was damaged in the deadly explosion at Lebanon’s Beirut Port last month, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Sept. 16. 

“BNS BIJOY, belonging to the friendly and brotherly Bangladesh Navy which was damaged in the explosion in Beirut, left Aksaz to continue its UNIFIL duty by being docked, renewed and ready for operation,” the ministry said on Twitter along with four photographs of the vessel. 

UNIFIL is the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.

Turkey’s Aksaz Naval Base is located in Turkey’s Aegean province of Muğla.

On Aug. 4, a huge explosion in the port of Beirut rocked the city, killing 191 people and injuring over 6,000 people, while dozens remain missing.

