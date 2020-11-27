Turkey rejects European Parliament resolution on Cyprus

  • November 27 2020 08:59:46

Turkey rejects European Parliament resolution on Cyprus

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey rejects European Parliament resolution on Cyprus

Turkey on Nov. 27 rejected a “non-binding” resolution by the European Parliament against Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on the Varosha and Cyprus issues.

“We completely reject the non-binding resolution adopted by the MEPs on our country and the TRNC,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy in a statement.

Underlining that Turkey fully supports the statement made by the TRNC Presidency on this issue, Aksoy said: "This decision, which is undoubtedly dictated by the Greek Cypriot Administration, once again demonstrates how disconnected from reality and prejudiced the EP is on the Cyprus issue.”

Aksoy added that if the European Parliament maintains this approach and mentality, it is not possible for European Union bodies to make a constructive contribution to the solution of the Cyprus issue.

Turkey calls on the EP and EU to face the realities on the island and take into account the presence of the Turkish Cypriot people as well as fulfill the EU commitments made in April 2004 to Turkish Cypriots, he stressed.

He noted that Turkey will continue to protect both its own rights and those of Turkish Cypriots, adding at the same time, Turkey will continue its efforts for dialogue and negotiations.

The EP asked Turkey to reverse its decision to re-open part of Varosha and resume negotiations aimed at resolving the Cyprus problem on the basis of a bi-communal, bi-zonal federation.

It also called on the EU to impose sanctions against Turkey.

The TRNC slammed the resolution.

“This resolution demonstrates that the EP has once again ignored the Turkish Cypriot people and continues to blame Turkey in an unfair way,” the TRNC presidency said in a statement.

“If the EU wants to establish trust and stability on the island and in the region, it must immediately discourage the Greek Cypriot administration from its unilateral activities.

“No authority can dictate what kind of solution that both sides on the island will agree on,” it noted.

The abandoned town of Varosha in Gazimagusa, also known as Famagusta, was partially reopened for public use on Oct. 8.

Maras had been a ghost town to which entry was forbidden except for Turkish army personnel stationed in the TRNC.

Cyprus has been divided into the TRNC in the north and the Greek Cypriot administration in the south since a 1974 military coup aiming to annex Cyprus to Greece.

Turkey's military intervention as a guarantor power in 1974 put an end to years of persecution and violence against Turkish Cypriots by ultra-nationalist Greek Cypriots.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey, Qatar ink 10 new deals

    Turkey, Qatar ink 10 new deals

  2. Infections rise as Turkey resumes publishing all positive virus cases

    Infections rise as Turkey resumes publishing all positive virus cases

  3. Turkey inks contract for 50 million doses of Chinese vaccine

    Turkey inks contract for 50 million doses of Chinese vaccine

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 13,014 as daily cases increase by 29,132

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 13,014 as daily cases increase by 29,132

  5. Coup plotters receive aggravated life sentences

    Coup plotters receive aggravated life sentences
Recommended
Turkey, Qatar ink 10 new deals

Turkey, Qatar ink 10 new deals
French Senate’s resolution on Nagorno Karabakh disregards international law: Turkish Foreign Ministry

French Senate’s resolution on Nagorno Karabakh disregards international law: Turkish Foreign Ministry
Serbia, Turkey eye stronger defense industry ties

Serbia, Turkey eye stronger defense industry ties
Turkey calls on Greece for dialogue on East Med

Turkey calls on Greece for dialogue on East Med
Ankara expects center with Russia to ‘soon’ operate

Ankara expects center with Russia to ‘soon’ operate
Turkey to use its legal right against EU for unlawful inspection on its ship: Minister

Turkey to use its legal right against EU for unlawful inspection on its ship: Minister
WORLD UK asks regulator to study AstraZeneca vaccine

UK asks regulator to study AstraZeneca vaccine

The British government said on Nov. 27 it has asked its independent medicines regulator to assess AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine as part of the formal approval process for the drug to be rolled out by the end of the year.
ECONOMY Turkish tourism sector may shrink 70% due to pandemic: Minister

Turkish tourism sector may shrink 70% due to pandemic: Minister

Turkey’s tourism sector will likely shrink 70% this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the country’s culture and tourism minister said on Nov. 26. 
SPORTS Anadolu Efes extend winning streak in EuroLeague

Anadolu Efes extend winning streak in EuroLeague

Anadolu Efes defeated Serbian side Crvena Zvezda 75-64 in a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Round 11 game on Nov. 26. 