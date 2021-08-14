Turkey rebukes statement by Greece on non-admission of Greek national

  • August 14 2021 12:11:16

Turkey rebukes statement by Greece on non-admission of Greek national

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey rebukes statement by Greece on non-admission of Greek national

Turkey late on July 13 rejected remarks by the Greek Foreign Ministry on the non-admission of a Greek citizen into Turkey.

The statement came after Greece's Foreign Ministry protested on Aug. 13 against the "wrongful and unjustified detention and deportation order" for a Greek national.

"We find it odd and reject the statement made by the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the non-admission of a Greek citizen into our country, holding an ordinary passport, who did not have an official duty and title," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgiç.

Underlining that "the authority to set out entry conditions into a country is the sovereign right of every state," Bilgiç said the Greek citizen "did not meet the necessary conditions of entry."

"The Greek citizen, who did not meet the necessary conditions of entry, was denied entry into our country and was sent back to his country following the completion of the process, run in compliance with the rules of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and our laws. During the process, he was enabled to get in contact with his Consulate," he said.

TURKEY Turkey rebukes statement by Greece on non-admission of Greek national

Turkey rebukes statement by Greece on non-admission of Greek national

MOST POPULAR

  1. Flood-hit Black Sea provinces declared 'disaster areas' as death toll rises

    Flood-hit Black Sea provinces declared 'disaster areas' as death toll rises

  2. Turkey raises tax thresholds for some vehicles

    Turkey raises tax thresholds for some vehicles

  3. 500-year-old Ottoman bridge in Bulgaria restored

    500-year-old Ottoman bridge in Bulgaria restored

  4. Extremely rare Greek coin found in anti-smuggling operation

    Extremely rare Greek coin found in anti-smuggling operation

  5. Turkey places eastern border under land, aerial surveillance

    Turkey places eastern border under land, aerial surveillance
Recommended
World extends condolences over deadly floods in Turkey

World extends condolences over deadly floods in Turkey
US envoy to Libya visits Turkey for talks on upcoming elections

US envoy to Libya visits Turkey for talks on upcoming elections
Ankaras presence at Kabul airport a peace mission: Envoy

Ankara's presence at Kabul airport a peace mission: Envoy
Turkey distributes meat to over 85,000 families in South Africa, Lesotho

Turkey distributes meat to over 85,000 families in South Africa, Lesotho

Erdoğan holds phone calls with Afghan, Iranian, Togolese leaders

Erdoğan holds phone calls with Afghan, Iranian, Togolese leaders
Erdoğan mulls possibility of meeting with Taliban leader in future

Erdoğan mulls possibility of meeting with Taliban leader in future
WORLD Heavy rain triggers floods, landslides in Japan

Heavy rain triggers floods, landslides in Japan

More than a million people were urged to seek shelter as torrential rain triggered floods and landslides in western Japan on Aug. 14, leaving at least one dead and two missing.

ECONOMY Fitch confirms Turkeys credit rating at BB-, outlook stable

Fitch confirms Turkey's credit rating at 'BB-', outlook stable

Fitch Ratings affirmed Turkey's credit rating at 'BB-' on Aug. 13 with a stable outlook. 

SPORTS Beşiktaş beats Çaykur Rizespor to kick off Süper Lig with victory

Beşiktaş beats Çaykur Rizespor to kick off Süper Lig with victory

Defending champions Beşiktaş started the 2021-2022 Turkish Süper Lig season on Aug. 13 with a 3-0 win over Çaykur Rizespor.