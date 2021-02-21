Turkey ratifies agreements with 9 countries

  • February 21 2021 10:21:00

Turkey ratifies agreements with 9 countries

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey ratifies agreements with 9 countries

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has ratified 12 laws on international agreements with nine countries, according to Feb. 20's Official Gazette.

An agreement on cooperation with Azerbaijan in energy and mining, signed on Feb. 25 last year, was among the approved agreements.

Another law ratified on Oct. 31, 2017 was the defense industry cooperation agreement between Turkey and Azerbaijan.

A military cooperation agreement between Turkey and Kazakhstan, as well as notes to the agreement, were both ratified on Saturday.

The initial agreement between the two states was signed on Sept. 13, 2018.

Turkey’s military cooperation agreement with Montenegro of Nov. 17, 2017 was also ratified.

A free trade deal protocol between Turkey and Montenegro was also approved.

An agreement on opening, common management, and takeover of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship State Hospital, signed on Sept. 1, 2018, was also ratified.

Under the deal, Kyrgyz citizens would be able to earn medical specialization degrees in Turkey.

Turkey also ratified an agriculture agreement signed with Switzerland on June 25, 2018.

An Oct. 11, 2016 energy cooperation agreement between Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) was also approved.

Erdoğan also ratified a Dec. 3, 2018 agreement between Turkey and Venezuela on preventing both double taxation and tax evasion.

A July, 19, 2016 international combined load transportation agreement between Turkey and Georgia was also ratified.

A railway cargo and passenger transportation framework agreement between the two countries was ratified as well.

A protocol on a free trade agreement between Turkey and Georgia was also approved.

Separately, an international agreement between Turkey and France on cooperation in teaching Turkish in France was ratified as well.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Snow-clad Cappadocia cathedral wows visitors in Turkey

    Snow-clad Cappadocia cathedral wows visitors in Turkey

  2. Turkey to start normalization from virus restrictions as of March 1: Minister

    Turkey to start normalization from virus restrictions as of March 1: Minister

  3. Eastern Turkey shivers amid severe cold temperatures

    Eastern Turkey shivers amid severe cold temperatures

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 27,983 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,631,876

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 27,983 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,631,876

  5. Karabakh war, pandemic revealed Turkic unity: Erdoğan

    Karabakh war, pandemic revealed Turkic unity: Erdoğan
Recommended
Turkey is a model for its region: Interior minister

Turkey is a model for its region: Interior minister
Turkish vice president receives head of Turkic Council

Turkish vice president receives head of Turkic Council
Turkey, Pakistan joint military exercise ends

Turkey, Pakistan joint military exercise ends
Turkey wants to strengthen cooperation with US: Erdoğan

Turkey wants to strengthen cooperation with US: Erdoğan
Turkey hires top US law firm on F-35 jet issue

Turkey hires top US law firm on F-35 jet issue

Turkish officials honor Hanau attack victims

Turkish officials honor Hanau attack victims
WORLD Moscow court upholds prison term for Kremlin critic Navalny

Moscow court upholds prison term for Kremlin critic Navalny

A Moscow judge on Feb. 20 upheld a ruling to jail top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, as he lost two court cases in one day and was headed for more than two years in a penal colony.
ECONOMY Traditional Turkish cologne exports skyrocketed in 2020 amid COVID-19

Traditional Turkish cologne exports skyrocketed in 2020 amid COVID-19

Turkey's traditional cologne exports tripled in 2020 thanks to its signature hand disinfectant, a powerful tool used by many to ward off the threat of coronavirus.
SPORTS Umut Bulut breaks Süper Lig appearance record

Umut Bulut breaks Süper Lig appearance record

Turkish football player Umut Bulut has broken all-time record for Turkish Süper Lig appearance with 504 matches.