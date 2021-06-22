Turkey pledges to strengthen ties with Africa

  • June 22 2021 15:31:47

Turkey pledges to strengthen ties with Africa

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey pledges to strengthen ties with Africa

The Turkish foreign minister vowed on June 22 to further strengthen relations with African countries, citing the fact that the number of African missions in Ankara has increased from 10 to 37 in the last 13 years as evidence.

Speaking at the official inauguration ceremony of the Zimbabwe Embassy in Ankara, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Africa holds a special place for Turkey, and "with the opening of Zimbabwe Embassy in Ankara, it is evident that our relations are growing stronger each day."

"This Embassy will further develop links between our business people as well as flourishing education and tourism between our nations," he said.

The foreign minister noted that 13 years ago, there were just ten African embassies, which has since expanded to 37.

"So the increase has been 27 within 13 years, indeed this is a reflection of deepening of relations with Africa," Çavuşoğlu said.

He also announced that the Turkish Embassy in Guinea-Bissau will open soon, bringing the total number of Turkish embassies in Africa to 44.

"We will further enhance our relations with Africa at all platforms," Çavuşoğlu pledged.

Diplomacy,

TURKEY CHP leader warns his mayors for provocative attacks

CHP leader warns his mayors for provocative attacks
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to drop curfews starting July 1

    Turkey to drop curfews starting July 1

  2. Russian tourists return to Turkey after flights resume

    Russian tourists return to Turkey after flights resume

  3. It’s time for EU to take concrete steps: Erdoğan

    It’s time for EU to take concrete steps: Erdoğan

  4. Official dons wingsuit every day to get home

    Official dons wingsuit every day to get home

  5. US to seek extradition of Turkish businessman over money laundering charges

    US to seek extradition of Turkish businessman over money laundering charges
Recommended
US delegation to visit Turkey for talks on Kabul airport

US delegation to visit Turkey for talks on Kabul airport
Turkey sends 50,000 more COVID vaccine doses to Northern Cyprus

Turkey sends 50,000 more COVID vaccine doses to Northern Cyprus
It’s time for EU to take concrete steps: Erdoğan

It’s time for EU to take concrete steps: Erdoğan
Turkey, Spain discuss bilateral ties, EU matters

Turkey, Spain discuss bilateral ties, EU matters
Turkey-Azerbaijan mull cooperation in defense industry

Turkey-Azerbaijan mull cooperation in defense industry
Kyiv buying Turkish drones to defend itself: Ukrainian FM

Kyiv buying Turkish drones to defend itself: Ukrainian FM
WORLD WHO setting up hub to make COVID-19 vaccines in South Africa

WHO setting up hub to make COVID-19 vaccines in South Africa

The WHO is setting up a hub in South Africa to give companies from poor and middle-income countries the know-how and licenses to produce COVID-19 vaccines, in what President Cyril Ramaphosa called a historic step to spread lifesaving technology.

ECONOMY Defense giant Aselsan inks $50.7 mln export deal

Defense giant Aselsan inks $50.7 mln export deal

Turkey's largest defense company Aselsan signed an export agreement worth €42.59 million ($50.7 million), according to a statement on June 22.

SPORTS Turkey manager Güneş sorry for EURO failure, hints to go on job

Turkey manager Güneş 'sorry' for EURO failure, hints to go on job

Turkey's EURO 2020 journey ended without any point after losing against Switzerland 3-1 in their last Group A match on June 20 at the Baku Olympic Stadium.