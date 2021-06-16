Turkey on positive track of fiscal discipline: Minister

  • June 16 2021 09:01:00

ANKARA
Turkey's January-May primary balance shows that the nation resolutely maintained its fiscal discipline policies, the treasury and finance minister said on June 15. 

The current account deficit data released on Monday indicates that we are on the path to recovery, Lütfi Elvan said in a tweet.

Turkey will continue to back its citizens effected by the pandemic with selective support in case of necessity, he added.

The budget balance excluding interest payments - primary balance - registered a surplus of 73.9 billion Turkish liras ($8.6 billion) in January-May, the Treasury and Finance Ministry said earlier in the day.

Turkey's current account balance bettered posting a deficit of some $1.71 billion in April, down by $3.58 billion from the same month last year, the Turkish Central Bank announced on Monday.

