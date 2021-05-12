Turkey 'neutralizes' 5 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq air strike

  • May 12 2021 09:43:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
At least five PKK terrorists were “neutralized” in airstrikes during Turkey's anti-terror operations in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry said on May 11 evening.

After being found in the Avasin-Basyan region, the terrorists were neutralized by the Turkish Air Force as part of Operation Pençe-Yıldırım, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities often use the word “neutralized” in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK terror group often uses bases in northern Iraq just across Turkey's southern border to hide and plot terror attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

