Turkey may earn $20 bln in chemical exports in 2020: Association

  • June 05 2020 09:27:58

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Turkey could make a revenue of $20 billion in chemical exports this year, almost the same of $20.6 billion last year, despite the pandemic, said the head of a local association on June 4. 

The chemical sector has been facing a difficult period due to the pandemic but the normalization process started as of June, Adil Pelister, the head of Istanbul Chemicals and Chemical Products Exporters Association (IKMIB), told a webinar.

The expansion will start in the sector from the next month and it will see the same performance with previous years, he said.

The government's steps to cushion the economic fallout of the pandemic affected the sector positively, according to Pelister.

The chemical sector’s exports to EU countries account for 50% of the total, he said, and added: "With the normalization in the EU, we will see a significant increase in our exports."

Economy,

