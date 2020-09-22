Turkey, Greece ready to resume exploratory talks

  • September 22 2020 12:17:00

Turkey, Greece ready to resume exploratory talks

ANKARA
Turkey, Greece ready to resume exploratory talks

Turkey and Greece have expressed they are ready to resume exploratory talks, following weeks of tension in the eastern Mediterranean on maritime zone dispute between the two neighbors.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a triple format video conference meeting with European Council President Charles Michel and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sept. 22.

According to a statement from the Turkish Presidential Communications Directorate, Turkey-EU relations were discussed comprehensively, along with the developments in the eastern Mediterranean at the tripartite summit. Turkey and Greece are ready to start exploratory talks, said the statement.

The relative momentum for calming the tension in the eastern Mediterranean and operating dialogue channels should be protected with mutual steps, Erdoğan said at the meeting, noting that Turkey always emphasizes dialogue and negotiations and did not compromise its attitude of common sense despite all the provocation.

Expressing his appreciation for Germany’s mediation efforts, Erdoğan stated that the steps to be taken by Greece will be important in terms of how the agreement reached the point of reviving exploratory talks and other dialogue channels will proceed.

Erdoğan said he believes that a regional conference to be held with the participation of all parties in the eastern Mediterranean, including the Turkish Cypriots, will make positive and constructive decisions that will benefit everyone.

Erdoğan said he hoped that the upcoming EU leaders summit on Sept. 24-25 will bring a new breath to the Turkey-EU relations expressing his expectation on upgrading the Customs Union agreement, launching the visa liberalization process and proceeding migration reconciliation so that the EU-Turkey ties can move to further positive platforms.

East Mediterranean,

MOST POPULAR

  1. American journalist found dead in Istanbul

    American journalist found dead in Istanbul

  2. Ankara blasts EU for sanctioning Turkish firm

    Ankara blasts EU for sanctioning Turkish firm

  3. Seville Map has no legal significance, says US Embassy in Ankara

    Seville Map has no legal significance, says US Embassy in Ankara

  4. Turkey, Greece ready to resume exploratory talks

    Turkey, Greece ready to resume exploratory talks

  5. Governors argue over which special dog breed is ‘Lion of Anatolia’ on Twitter

    Governors argue over which special dog breed is ‘Lion of Anatolia’ on Twitter
Recommended
Turkey a sure friend in unsure times, Erdoğan tells UN

Turkey a sure friend in unsure times, Erdoğan tells UN
Greek president should adopt discourse of peace, not war: VP Oktay

Greek president should adopt discourse of peace, not war: VP Oktay
Envoy warns of ‘spillover effect’ for Turkish-US issues

Envoy warns of ‘spillover effect’ for Turkish-US issues
Armenia should stop playing with fire: Turkish defense ministry

Armenia should stop playing with fire: Turkish defense ministry
Turkey limiting public services for virus violators

Turkey limiting public services for virus violators
Seville Map has no legal significance, says US Embassy in Ankara

Seville Map has no legal significance, says US Embassy in Ankara
WORLD EU summit postponed after Michel guard catches Covid

EU summit postponed after Michel guard catches Covid

The European Union leaders’ summit due on Sept. 24 this week has been postponed after a security guard working for the host, EU chief Charles Michel, tested positive for coronavirus.
ECONOMY Consumer confidence index up in September

Consumer confidence index up in September

Consumer confidence in the Turkish economy increased in September, Turkey’s statistical authority announced on Sept. 22. 

SPORTS Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş falter in Turkish Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş falter in Turkish Süper Lig

Turkish Süper Lig title hopefuls Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş both drew in their Week 2 games at home, losing precious two points in the race.