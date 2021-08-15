Turkey expresses ‘deep sorrow’ for earthquake in Haiti

ANKARA

Turkey expressed “deep sorrow” for the magnitude-7.2 earthquake that hit Haiti, the Turkish foreign ministry said late on Aug. 14.

“We received the news with deep sorrow that an earthquake of 7.2 magnitude occurred in southwestern part of Haiti, which has resulted in the loss of many lives,” said the statement.

It noted that Turkey extends condolences to the “friendly people and Government of Haiti and to the families of those who lost their lives” while wishing a speedy recovery for those injured.