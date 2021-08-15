Turkey expresses ‘deep sorrow’ for earthquake in Haiti

  August 15 2021

ANKARA
Turkey expressed “deep sorrow” for the magnitude-7.2 earthquake that hit Haiti, the Turkish foreign ministry said late on Aug. 14.

“We received the news with deep sorrow that an earthquake of 7.2 magnitude occurred in southwestern part of Haiti, which has resulted in the loss of many lives,” said the statement.

It noted that Turkey extends condolences to the “friendly people and Government of Haiti and to the families of those who lost their lives” while wishing a speedy recovery for those injured.

Haiti searches for survivors after quake kills more than 300

Rescue workers scrambled to find survivors after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti early on Aug. 14, killing at least 304 and toppling buildings in the disaster-plagued Caribbean nation still recovering from a devastating 2010 quake.

