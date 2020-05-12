Turkey denies receiving coronavirus test kits from Iran

  • May 12 2020 09:23:30

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish diplomatic sources on May 11 refuted a claim by Iran’s foreign minister that his country had sent 40,000 domestically produced coronavirus test kits to Turkey.

"The Parsis of India Zoroastrians whose ancestors long ago emigrated to India have remained ever faithful in their love for Iran. Grateful for their #Covid19 package for Iranians. We also sent 40,000 advanced Iran-made test kits to #Germany, #Turkey and others," Javad Zarif said Friday on Twitter.

The sources, however, said that no test kits have arrived in Turkey from Iran.

They stressed that the information in question is not correct.

More than 4.15 million cases have been reported in 187 countries and regions since the virus emerged in Wuhan, China last December. The U.S. and Europe are currently the hardest-hit areas.

WORLD Virus hope in US as WHO hails global progress

Virus hope in US as WHO hails global progress

The United States logged a second consecutive day of fewer than 900 coronavirus deaths, as the World Health Organization hailed global progress but warned of the need for "extreme vigilance" against a second wave.    
ECONOMY Turkeys Wealth Fund to raise state lenders core capital

Turkey's Wealth Fund to raise state lenders' core capital

The Turkish Wealth Fund (TWF) announced late on May 11 that it will raise the core capital of three state lenders.

SPORTS Turkish basketball, volleyball leagues canceled due to pandemic

Turkish basketball, volleyball leagues canceled due to pandemic

Turkey’s basketball and volleyball leagues will not return to action this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.