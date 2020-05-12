Turkey denies receiving coronavirus test kits from Iran

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish diplomatic sources on May 11 refuted a claim by Iran’s foreign minister that his country had sent 40,000 domestically produced coronavirus test kits to Turkey.

"The Parsis of India Zoroastrians whose ancestors long ago emigrated to India have remained ever faithful in their love for Iran. Grateful for their #Covid19 package for Iranians. We also sent 40,000 advanced Iran-made test kits to #Germany, #Turkey and others," Javad Zarif said Friday on Twitter.

The sources, however, said that no test kits have arrived in Turkey from Iran.

They stressed that the information in question is not correct.

More than 4.15 million cases have been reported in 187 countries and regions since the virus emerged in Wuhan, China last December. The U.S. and Europe are currently the hardest-hit areas.



