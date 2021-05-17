Turkey condemns 'racist attack' against citizen in Germany

  • May 17 2021 09:09:00

Turkey condemns 'racist attack' against citizen in Germany

ANKARA
Turkey condemns racist attack against citizen in Germany

Turkey’s ruling party spokesman on May 16  strongly condemned police violence against a Turkish citizen in Germany’s Frankfurt, describing it as a "racist attack".

“This is a racist and fascist attack. It has nothing to do with public order,” Ömer Çelik, spokesman for the AKP, said on Twitter, sharing the video of the police using violence against the Turkish citizen.

Earlier in the day, Selim Çiftçi, 35, suffering from a mental disorder, was subjected to police violence in the middle of the street in Frankfurt. He was treated at the hospital.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Hatice Götürmen, sister of Çiftçi said her brother's kidneys were severely damaged due to police brutality. She said her brother could have ended up remaining on dialysis if the urgent intervention had not been provided.

Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun had also taken to Twitter to condemn "the use of disproportionate force" by the German police.

“The footage from Germany must alarm anyone with a conscience and respect for human rights. It also proves that xenophobia is rapidly rising in Europe,” Altun had said.

Yavuz Selim Kıran, Turkey’s deputy foreign minister, also condemned the violence and said the incident would be closely followed by relevant authorities at all levels.

TURKEY President Erdoğan urges Pope Francis to help end Israel’s ’massacre’

President Erdoğan urges Pope Francis to help end Israel’s ’massacre’
MOST POPULAR

  1. Lockdown ends, gradual normalization starts in Turkey

    Lockdown ends, gradual normalization starts in Turkey

  2. Turkey ready to take any necessary step on Palestine: FM

    Turkey ready to take any necessary step on Palestine: FM

  3. Turkish Airlines resumes Ganja-Istanbul flights after 14 months

    Turkish Airlines resumes Ganja-Istanbul flights after 14 months

  4. Tickets at coach firms sold out as lockdown ends

    Tickets at coach firms sold out as lockdown ends

  5. Many won’t be able to return to school after pandemic, experts warn

    Many won’t be able to return to school after pandemic, experts warn
Recommended
Turkish foreign minister discusses Palestine with counterparts

Turkish foreign minister discusses Palestine with counterparts
UN failure to adopt statement on Palestine unacceptable: Turkish envoy

UN failure to adopt statement on Palestine unacceptable: Turkish envoy
Turkey ready to take any necessary step on Palestine: FM

Turkey ready to take any necessary step on Palestine: FM
Turkeys foreign minister discusses Palestine with EU, Sudan officials

Turkey's foreign minister discusses Palestine with EU, Sudan officials
Turkey condemns Israeli strike on Gaza building with media offices

Turkey condemns Israeli strike on Gaza building with media offices
Turkish troops will not withdraw from Cyprus: Northern Cyprus premier

Turkish troops will not withdraw from Cyprus: Northern Cyprus premier

WORLD Myanmars election reflected peoples will, monitoring group says

Myanmar's election reflected people's will, monitoring group says

Myanmar's election last year reflected the will of the people and the army was unjustified in using alleged flaws as a reason to seize power, an international monitoring group said on May 17 in its final report.
ECONOMY Turkey’s budget balance posts $772 mln surplus in Jan-April

Turkey’s budget balance posts $772 mln surplus in Jan-April

Turkey's central government's budget balance saw a 5.9 billion Turkish liras ($772 million) surplus in January-April, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on May 17. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş win thrilling Turkish title race on goal difference

Beşiktaş win thrilling Turkish title race on goal difference

Beşiktaş seized the Turkish Süper Lig title for the 16th time on May 15 night with a 2-1 win away to Göztepe, clinching the title on goal difference ahead of its Istanbul rival Galatasaray in a tense end to the season.