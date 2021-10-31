Turkey condemns deadly explosion near Yemen's Aden airport

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey on Oct. 30 condemned a deadly car bomb blast near the international airport in Yemen’s southern port city of Aden.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed sadness for casualties caused by the attack which hit the entrance of the Aden airport.

The ministry wished "God's mercy upon those who lost their lives" and "a speedy recovery to the injured." It also sympathized with "the friendly and brotherly Yemeni people."

At least 10 people were killed and 20 injured in the attack, airport spokesman Adel Hamran told Anadolu Agency.

 

TURKEY Istanbul hosts first intl China-Palestine conference

Istanbul hosts first int'l China-Palestine conference
