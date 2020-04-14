Turkey, Azerbaijan show solidarity in fighting COVID-19

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey and Azerbaijan displayed digital versions of their flags late on April 13 on Ata Tower, one of the landmarks in the Turkish capital, to highlight their solidarity in combating the novel coronavirus.

The tower also displayed the two countries' motto "one nation, two states."

Turkey's move came after a similar gesture by Azerbaijan.

On April 11 night, Azerbaijan flew the Turkish flag along with its flag at the Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center, an iconic symbol in the capital Baku, in a show of solidarity.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, the virus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world, with its epicenter shifting to Europe, while China has largely come out of the crisis.