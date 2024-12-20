Türk Telekom, Petrol Ofisi enhance cooperation on digital transformation

ISTANBUL

Petrol Ofisi Group, Türkiye’s leading energy infrastructure company, and Türk Telekom have announced that they launched a new phase in the area of Wide Area Network (SD-WAN), a four-year collaboration.

Spanning Petrol Ofisi Group's extensive network of nearly 2,700 fuel stations across 81 provinces in Türkiye, this groundbreaking project represents a leading SD-WAN implementation on a global scale and a pioneering initiative in the sector, Türk Telekom said in a statement.

“This innovative SD-WAN technology offers Petrol Ofisi Group the capability to manage its wide area networks through a centralized system, ensuring near-100 percent availability, flexibility, and scalability,” it added.

Expanding their comprehensive partnership, Petrol Ofisi aims to enhance the security and continuity of managing sales, stock and refueling data at its fuel stations and rural fuel pumps nationwide.

Under the new agreement, the SD-WAN technology, which Petrol Ofisi Group first introduced to the sector in partnership with Turk Telekom four years ago, will also be deployed at bp stations and service points recently integrated into Petrol Ofisi's network.

“By implementing the technologies of the future today, we will continue to support the digital transformation processes of businesses and provide end-to-end solutions with the latest technologies,” said Ümit Önal, CEO of Türk Telekom.

“With the acquisition of bp, we have reached a nationwide network of 2,700 stations, further solidifying our role in ensuring the security and accessibility of the country’s energy supply,” commented Mehmet Abbasoğlu, Petrol Ofisi Group CEO.