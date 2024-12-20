Türk Telekom, Petrol Ofisi enhance cooperation on digital transformation

Türk Telekom, Petrol Ofisi enhance cooperation on digital transformation

ISTANBUL
Türk Telekom, Petrol Ofisi enhance cooperation on digital transformation

Petrol Ofisi Group, Türkiye’s leading energy infrastructure company, and Türk Telekom have announced that they launched a new phase in the area of Wide Area Network (SD-WAN), a four-year collaboration.

Spanning Petrol Ofisi Group's extensive network of nearly 2,700 fuel stations across 81 provinces in Türkiye, this groundbreaking project represents a leading SD-WAN implementation on a global scale and a pioneering initiative in the sector, Türk Telekom said in a statement.

“This innovative SD-WAN technology offers Petrol Ofisi Group the capability to manage its wide area networks through a centralized system, ensuring near-100 percent availability, flexibility, and scalability,” it added.

Expanding their comprehensive partnership, Petrol Ofisi aims to enhance the security and continuity of managing sales, stock and refueling data at its fuel stations and rural fuel pumps nationwide.

Under the new agreement, the SD-WAN technology, which Petrol Ofisi Group first introduced to the sector in partnership with Turk Telekom four years ago, will also be deployed at bp stations and service points recently integrated into Petrol Ofisi's network.

“By implementing the technologies of the future today, we will continue to support the digital transformation processes of businesses and provide end-to-end solutions with the latest technologies,” said Ümit Önal, CEO of Türk Telekom.

“With the acquisition of bp, we have reached a nationwide network of 2,700 stations, further solidifying our role in ensuring the security and accessibility of the country’s energy supply,” commented Mehmet Abbasoğlu, Petrol Ofisi Group CEO.

cooperation,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye ‘condemns’ car attack at Christmas market in Germany

Türkiye ‘condemns’ car attack at Christmas market in Germany
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye ‘condemns’ car attack at Christmas market in Germany

    Türkiye ‘condemns’ car attack at Christmas market in Germany

  2. Saudi man arrested after deadly car attack on German Christmas market

    Saudi man arrested after deadly car attack on German Christmas market

  3. US Congress passes bill to avert shutdown

    US Congress passes bill to avert shutdown

  4. Turkish, German FMs discuss post-Assad Syria

    Turkish, German FMs discuss post-Assad Syria

  5. Greece returns stolen ancient coin hoard to Türkiye

    Greece returns stolen ancient coin hoard to Türkiye
Recommended
Türkiye secures US exemption for Gazprombank sanctions, minister says

Türkiye secures US exemption for Gazprombank sanctions, minister says
Pegasus Airlines orders up to 200 Boeing airplanes

Pegasus Airlines orders up to 200 Boeing airplanes
Türkiye draws over 50 million foreign tourists in 11 months

Türkiye draws over 50 million foreign tourists in 11 months
El Salvador plans to sell or shut its crypto wallet

El Salvador plans to sell or shut its crypto wallet
IMF in talks with Argentina about new loan agreement

IMF in talks with Argentina about new loan agreement
President Musk makes his presence felt in Washington

'President Musk' makes his presence felt in Washington
WORLD Saudi man arrested after deadly car attack on German Christmas market

Saudi man arrested after deadly car attack on German Christmas market

German police arrested a Saudi Arabian man after a deadly car-ramming attack on a Christmas market Friday in which an SUV barrelled through a crowd of revellers at high speed, leaving a trail of bloody carnage.
ECONOMY Türkiye secures US exemption for Gazprombank sanctions, minister says

Türkiye secures US exemption for Gazprombank sanctions, minister says

The United States has exempted Türkiye from sanctions imposed on Russia’s Gazprombank JSC, thereby allowing Ankara to proceed with its natural gas payments, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has announced.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe headed into turbulent times after a home loss in the Europa League against Athletic Bilbao on Dec. 11 night added to the club’s wounds and sparked fan protests.  
﻿