Türk Telekom launches digital transformation project in Çorum

ISTANBUL

Türk Telekom launched the 5G Smart Agriculture Project in the province of Çorum, enabling digital transformation and modernization in the agricultural sector.

As part of the project, in collaboration with ZTE, advanced technologies such as drones and smart agricultural machinery were integrated into the pilot 5G network established in the region, the telecom giant said in a statement.

Utilizing the high-speed and low-latency features of 5G, tasks like automated spraying, fertilization, and precision irrigation were successfully executed, it explained.

The project aims to modernize agricultural practices, digitalize operations, and drive innovation in the local agriculture sector by harnessing the high-speed and low-latency capabilities of 5G technology.

“Through this pioneering project, we are not only strengthening our technological capabilities but also making significant strides toward sustainability, which lies at the core of our business goals,” said Zafer Orhan, Türk Telekom Assistant General Manager of Network.

The precision and data-driven capabilities enabled by 5G will address the challenges of modern agriculture, enhance productivity, and support sustainable growth, Orhan noted.

This strategic collaboration between Türk Telekom and ZTE marks a new milestone in Türkiye's digital transformation, leveraging advanced 5G features such as ultra-low latency and high reliability, commented Aiguang Peng, president of ZTE Europe and Americas Region and chairman of the board at Netaş.

It also has the potential to set a new benchmark for the global telecommunications industry, he added.