Trump says trade deal with Canada 'very hard' over Palestine stance

WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump warned Canada early Thursday that a trade deal would be "very hard" after Ottawa announced its backing for Palestinian statehood.

“Wow! Canada has just announced that it is backing statehood for Palestine. That will make it very hard for us to make a Trade Deal with them. Oh’ Canada!!!,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump's remarks came after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Wednesday that the country would recognize Palestine as a state in September amid the "intolerable" humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

"Canada intends to recognize the state of Palestine at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in September 2025," Carney said during a news conference in Ottawa after chairing a virtual Cabinet meeting.