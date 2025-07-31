Trump says trade deal with Canada 'very hard' over Palestine stance

Trump says trade deal with Canada 'very hard' over Palestine stance

WASHINGTON
Trump says trade deal with Canada very hard over Palestine stance

U.S. President Donald Trump warned Canada early Thursday that a trade deal would be "very hard" after Ottawa announced its backing for Palestinian statehood.

“Wow! Canada has just announced that it is backing statehood for Palestine. That will make it very hard for us to make a Trade Deal with them. Oh’ Canada!!!,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump's remarks came after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Wednesday that the country would recognize Palestine as a state in September amid the "intolerable" humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

"Canada intends to recognize the state of Palestine at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in September 2025," Carney said during a news conference in Ottawa after chairing a virtual Cabinet meeting.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Microsoft valuation surges above $4 trillion as AI lifts stocks

Microsoft valuation surges above $4 trillion as AI lifts stocks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Microsoft valuation surges above $4 trillion as AI lifts stocks

    Microsoft valuation surges above $4 trillion as AI lifts stocks

  2. Türkiye set for major military reshuffle in top council talks

    Türkiye set for major military reshuffle in top council talks

  3. Clock ticks on US tariff hikes as Trump expands trade war

    Clock ticks on US tariff hikes as Trump expands trade war

  4. Trump renews attacks on Fed chair after rates held steady

    Trump renews attacks on Fed chair after rates held steady

  5. Parties name members for anti-terror commission

    Parties name members for anti-terror commission
Recommended
Microsoft valuation surges above $4 trillion as AI lifts stocks

Microsoft valuation surges above $4 trillion as AI lifts stocks
Clock ticks on US tariff hikes as Trump expands trade war

Clock ticks on US tariff hikes as Trump expands trade war
Trump renews attacks on Fed chair after rates held steady

Trump renews attacks on Fed chair after rates held steady
Samsung’s operating profit falls 55 pct in second quarter

Samsung’s operating profit falls 55 pct in second quarter
Trumps new tariff on India could reshape bilateral ties

Trump's new tariff on India could reshape bilateral ties
Microsoft and Meta report strong quarterly earnings

Microsoft and Meta report strong quarterly earnings
China manufacturing sinks for fourth straight month in July

China manufacturing sinks for fourth straight month in July
WORLD Syrian FM on Moscow visit says wants Russia by our side

Syrian FM on Moscow visit says wants Russia 'by our side'

Syrian Foreign Minister Assad al-Shaibani said his country wants Russia "by our side" and called for "mutual respect" between the two nations following the overthrow of Syria's previous Moscow-backed government last year.

ECONOMY Microsoft valuation surges above $4 trillion as AI lifts stocks

Microsoft valuation surges above $4 trillion as AI lifts stocks

Microsoft surged above $4 trillion in market value early July 31 following strong earnings, as investor bullishness for artificial intelligence lifted major indices further into record territory.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿