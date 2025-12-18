Overseas Göbeklitepe exhibitons expected to further boost Şanlıurfa tourism

ŞANLIURFA

Tourism stakeholders in Türkiye’s southern Şanlıurfa province have welcomed the decision to showcase 96 selected artifacts from the UNESCO-listed archaeological site of Göbeklitepe across major cultural hubs in Germany, the United Kingdom and Japan.

Recognized as one of the most important Neolithic centers in the world, the site has drawn steadily increasing attention from abroad in recent years. Its monumental stone structures, dating back 12,000 years, attract around 1 million domestic and foreign visitors annually.

Coordinated by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, the overseas exhibitions form part of a broader strategy to promote the site, often described as the “zero point of history,” to global audiences.

Following the success of last year’s “Göbeklitepe: The Enigma of a Sacred Place,” held at Rome’s iconic Colosseum and visited by more than 6 million people, the new tour itinerary has been finalized.

A curated exhibition will first open in February in Berlin before traveling to the United Kingdom and Japan.

Türkiye Tourist Guides Association Supervisory Board member Müslüm Çoban said the exhibitions have already translated into tangible demand on the ground. “After the Italy exhibition, we observed a noticeable increase in Italian visitors to the site,” he said, noting that travel agencies are now frequently requesting Italian-speaking guides.

“Germany, followed by the U.K. and Japan, is among the countries that send the highest number of qualified tourists. These exhibitions will further motivate people who want to see the site in person," he added.

Şanlıurfa Tourism Committee Chair Mehmet Kamil Türkmen emphasized that the Rome exhibition’s visitor numbers were a clear indicator of growing global curiosity. “These promotional efforts significantly increase awareness and return to the city as economic value,” he said.

“Exhibiting newly unearthed artifacts raises the demand for the region, helps attract more visitors and directly contributes to extending tourists’ length of stay. We are grateful to everyone involved in this effort.”

Officials believe the international tour will further cement the status of the sites as a cornerstone of human history while delivering lasting cultural and economic benefits to the region.