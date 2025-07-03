Trump calls on Fed chair Powell quit ‘immediately’

WASHINGTON
Donald Trump said late on July 2 that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell “should resign immediately.”

Trump made the remarks on his Truth Social platform, where he shared a news article about a call from William Pulte, the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, urging Congress to investigate Powell.

“’Too Late’ should resign immediately!!!” he said, using his nickname for Powell, referring to the Bloomberg story about Pulte.

In a statement, Pulte called on Congress to launch a probe into Powell over what he described as “political bias” and “misleading statements during a Senate hearing.”

He accused Powell of lying about the nature and cost of a planned $2.5 billion renovation of the Fed's headquarters, calling it a clear example of misconduct.

Trump has been hammering Powell for not cutting the Fed’s key short-term interest rate.

