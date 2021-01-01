Treasury to repay $21.35 bln debt in January-March

  • January 01 2021 10:24:27

Treasury to repay $21.35 bln debt in January-March

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Treasury to repay $21.35 bln debt in January-March

The Turkish Treasury will repay debts worth 158.7 billion Turkish liras ($21.35 billion) in the next three months, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Dec. 31.

The Treasury will repay 44.4 billion Turkish liras ($6 billion) in external debts, including 11.9 billion Turkish liras ($1.6 billion) in interest payments, during the Jan-March 2021 period.

For the next three months, 114.2 billion Turkish liras ($15.36 billion) of domestic debt redemption is also projected -- with around 34.4 billion Turkish liras ($4.6 billion) of this amount in interest payments, while the rest is in principal payment.

According to the ministry's borrowing strategy, the Treasury will borrow 97 billion Turkish liras ($13 billion) from domestic markets in the next three months.

The Treasury has projected to hold 13 bond auctions and direct sale of lease certificates - no planned external borrowing - in the three-month period.​​​​​​​

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey prepares to welcome 2021 under lockdown

    Turkey prepares to welcome 2021 under lockdown

  2. Vaccines to be administered in two doses, 28 days apart, says health minister

    Vaccines to be administered in two doses, 28 days apart, says health minister

  3. New Year ban on some areas to cover foreign tourists

    New Year ban on some areas to cover foreign tourists

  4. Cisterns unearthed in Metropolis ancient city

    Cisterns unearthed in Metropolis ancient city

  5. Experts warn of climate change in Turkey as trees bloom early

    Experts warn of climate change in Turkey as trees bloom early
Recommended
Turkeys foreign trade gap at $5 bln in November

Turkey's foreign trade gap at $5 bln in November
Serbia receives first gas from TurkStream pipeline

Serbia receives first gas from TurkStream pipeline
FTA supports Turkey-UK trade target of $20 bln

FTA supports Turkey-UK trade target of $20 bln
Turkey seeks gas discount and flexible contracts

Turkey seeks gas discount and flexible contracts
Qatar to continue investing in Turkey: Ambassador

Qatar to continue investing in Turkey: Ambassador
Turkey extends ban on lay-offs

Turkey extends ban on lay-offs
WORLD New Year, new rules: UK begins post-Brexit future

New Year, new rules: UK begins post-Brexit future

Britain on Jan. 1 began a new year and life outside Europe, after leaving the bloc’s single market trading rules to go it alone for the first time in nearly half a century.
ECONOMY Treasury to repay $21.35 bln debt in January-March

Treasury to repay $21.35 bln debt in January-March

The Turkish Treasury will repay debts worth 158.7 billion Turkish liras ($21.35 billion) in the next three months, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Dec. 31.
SPORTS Turkish football body, Qatar broadcaster fix payment issue

Turkish football body, Qatar broadcaster fix payment issue

Turkish Süper Lig and First League broadcaster Qatar's beIN Media Group, and the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) reached on Dec. 29 an agreement and resolved the dispute over the payment of broadcasting rights.