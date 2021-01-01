Treasury to repay $21.35 bln debt in January-March

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

The Turkish Treasury will repay debts worth 158.7 billion Turkish liras ($21.35 billion) in the next three months, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Dec. 31.

The Treasury will repay 44.4 billion Turkish liras ($6 billion) in external debts, including 11.9 billion Turkish liras ($1.6 billion) in interest payments, during the Jan-March 2021 period.

For the next three months, 114.2 billion Turkish liras ($15.36 billion) of domestic debt redemption is also projected -- with around 34.4 billion Turkish liras ($4.6 billion) of this amount in interest payments, while the rest is in principal payment.

According to the ministry's borrowing strategy, the Treasury will borrow 97 billion Turkish liras ($13 billion) from domestic markets in the next three months.

The Treasury has projected to hold 13 bond auctions and direct sale of lease certificates - no planned external borrowing - in the three-month period.​​​​​​​